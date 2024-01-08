Girls basketball rankings: 4 defending champions hold No. 1 spots

Defending state champions River Ridge, Hebron Christian, Mount Paran Christian and St. Francis sit at the top of the high school girls basketball rankings after the first week of play in 2024.

Class 6A No. 1 River Ridge, which won its first state championship in 2023, improved to 10-4 with victories over Cherokee and Etowah last week. Three of the Knights’ losses have come against out-of-state opponents, and the other was a four-point loss to Class 3A No. 2 Wesleyan on Dec. 9.

Reigning state champions Hebron Christian of Class 3A and St. Francis of Class A Division I faced off last week, with Hebron Christian winning 66-57 to improve to 12-2. St. Francis rebounded on Saturday with a 56-47 victory over Immaculate Conception of Montclair, N.J., and is 13-5.