Girls basketball rankings: 2 No. 1 teams suffer losses, but all 8 retain top spots

The eight No. 1 teams in the high school girls basketball rankings remained the same this week, as they have done for the majority of the season, despite two of them suffering losses over the past nine days.
St. Francis, the No. 1 team in Class A Division I and a defending state champion, lost 62-45 to Florida’s IMG Academy, a consensus top-five team nationally. The Saints are 15-6 against the most difficult schedule in the classification, according to MaxPreps’ ratings.
Class A Division II No. 1 Greenforest lost to Class 7A Campbell 47-31 on Jan. 15 and is 14-5 heading into Tuesday night’s game against Bowdon. Like St. Francis, Greenforest has played the toughest schedule in its classification.
The other No. 1 teams are Grayson (Class 7A), River Ridge (6A), Union Grove (5A), Baldwin (4A), Hebron Christian (3A) and Mount Paran Christian (2A).
Grayson had the most impressive week in the state. Among its three victories last week were wins over fourth-ranked Norcross and No. 5 McEachern by an average of 25 points. The Rams (19-0) are one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the state. North Forsyth (19-0) is ranked No. 2 in Class 6A behind defending state champion River Ridge (15-4), and Montgomery County (17-0) is No. 2 behind Greenforest in Class A Division II.
Campbell is one of six new teams in the top 10s. The Spartans followed up their victory over Greenforest with a 53-35 win over Westlake to improve to 13-7, and they entered the rankings at No. 8.
Other teams moving into the rankings were Pope, which replaced Lakeside-Evans in Class 6A; Ware County, which replaced Statesboro in 5A; Monroe, which replaced Savannah County Day in 3A; and Clinch County and Manchester, who replaced Warren County and Macon County in Class A Division II.
Class 7A
1. Grayson (19-0)
2. Carrollton (17-2)
3. Buford (16-2)
4. Norcross (15-5)
5. McEachern (12-8)
6. North Paulding (16-5)
7. Archer (14-4)
8. Campbell (13-7)
9. Milton (15-2)
10. Mill Creek (14-4)
Class 6A
1. River Ridge (15-4)
2. North Forsyth (19-0)
3. Marist (18-1)
4. Hughes (14-3)
5. New Manchester (13-4)
6. Tift County (15-3)
7. Woodward Academy (15-5)
8. Veterans (13-5)
9. Pope (15-6)
10. Sequoyah (13-6)
Class 5A
1. Union Grove (19-1)
2. Jackson-Atlanta (16-1)
3. Creekside (12-4)
4. Warner Robins (13-4)
5. Bradwell Institute (17-1)
6. Midtown (15-3)
7. Jefferson (17-3)
8. Jones County (15-5)
9. Harris County (16-2)
10. Ware County (15-5)
Class 4A
1. Baldwin (17-2)
2. Hardaway (15-4)
3. Holy Innocents’ (12-6)
4. Stockbridge (14-6)
5. Fayette County (12-3)
6. Southwest DeKalb (12-5)
7. Chestatee (16-4)
8. Heritage-Catoosa (14-4)
9. Cherokee Bluff (16-4)
10. Starr’s Mill (10-6)
Class 3A
1. Hebron Christian (17-2)
2. Wesleyan (15-2)
3. Pickens (19-1)
4. Carver-Columbus (12-6)
5. Cross Creek (15-4)
6. White County (15-4)
7. Dawson County (11-8)
8. Mary Persons (16-4)
9. Monroe (12-7)
10. Hart County (12-6)
Class 2A
1. Mount Paran Christian (16-3)
2. Josey (16-2)
3. Thomson (16-2)
4. Central-Macon (14-4)
5. Banks County (16-4)
6. Butler (12-7)
7. Callaway (14-2)
8. Model (16-4)
9. Murray County (13-6)
10. Fannin County (11-5)
Class A Division I
1. St. Francis (15-6)
2. Galloway (10-8)
3. Athens Christian (15-3)
4. Oglethorpe County (15-2)
5. Lamar County (15-3)
6. Rabun County (15-5)
7. Swainsboro (10-4)
8. Bryan County (15-3)
9. East Laurens (9-4)
10. Mount Pisgah Christian (10-6)
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest (14-5)
2. Montgomery County (17-0)
3. Taylor County (17-3)
4. Wilcox County (15-2)
5. Early County (14-5)
6. Clinch County (9-3)
7. Towns County (13-5)
8. Terrell County (13-5)
9. Seminole County (12-4)
10. Manchester (11-4)
