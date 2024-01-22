Girls basketball rankings: 2 No. 1 teams suffer losses, but all 8 retain top spots

The eight No. 1 teams in the high school girls basketball rankings remained the same this week, as they have done for the majority of the season, despite two of them suffering losses over the past nine days.

St. Francis, the No. 1 team in Class A Division I and a defending state champion, lost 62-45 to Florida’s IMG Academy, a consensus top-five team nationally. The Saints are 15-6 against the most difficult schedule in the classification, according to MaxPreps’ ratings.

Class A Division II No. 1 Greenforest lost to Class 7A Campbell 47-31 on Jan. 15 and is 14-5 heading into Tuesday night’s game against Bowdon. Like St. Francis, Greenforest has played the toughest schedule in its classification.