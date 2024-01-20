GHSA Team Duals Wrestling Championship updates from Friday

Class 6A: Defending-champion South Effingham beat Rockdale County 67-6 and Newnan and will face North Forsyth in the winner’s bracket for a championship berth. North Forsyth moved past Thomas County Central and Dunwoody 52-21 to earn the semifinals berth. On the other side of the winner’s bracket, Jackson County defeated Tift County 54-21 and Creekview 43-26 to earn the semis berth against Glynn Academy, which beat Woodward Academy 44-22 and Alexander 72-6.

Class 5A: Jefferson’s opportunity to add the 21st team duals title to its trophy case is within reach after beating Chattahoochee 69-11 and Jones County 42-28 in the first two rounds. The Dragons will face Cass after the Colonels beat Harris County 39-36 and Coffee 40-30. Ola will meet Woodland-Cartersville in the winner’s bracket after Ola beat Eastside 55-21 and Cambridge 63-18 and Woodland defeated McIntosh and Villa Rica.

Class 4A: Defending-champion Central-Carroll moved past Whitewater 64-12 and Chestatee to advance to the semifinals against Lovett, which beat Bainbridge and Benedictine in the first two rounds. Northwest Whitfield will face North Hall in the other semifinals bout after beating Luella and Troup in the first two rounds.

Class 3A: Defending-champion Columbus upended Hart County 64-6 and Calvary Day 63-6 to advance to the semifinals against Bremen. The Blue Devils defeated LaFayette 37-36 and Upson-Lee 38-30 to earn the semifinals berth. Franklin County is also in the semis after beating Adairsville 52-27 and Coahulla Creek 40-36 and will face Lumpkin County, which beat Dougherty 84—0 and Morgan County 62-17 to earn the berth.

Class 2A: Defending-champion Rockmart beat Towers and Putnam County 73-6 and will face Cook in the winner’s bracket. Cook defeated Vidalia 46-26 and Banks County 39-35 to advance. Toombs County will meet Union County on the other side of the winner’s bracket. Toombs defeated North Murray 48-18 and Jordan 51-24 while Union County upended Berrien 49-25 and Landmark Christian 59-12.

Class A: Defending-champion Mount Pisgah will face Trion and Commerce will meet Social Circle in the winner’s bracket. Pisgah defeated Charlton County 65-15and Oglethorpe County 41-33, Trion beat Lamar County 57-24 and Dublin 63-13. Commerce moved past St. Francis 55-17 and Heard County 48-23 and Social Circle advanced past East Laurens 81-0 and Dade County 58-18.