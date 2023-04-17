GHSA Gymnastics Championship Preview

North Oconee has an opportunity to become the first school since Roswell (2000-03) to win four-straight titles and enters the prelims at the top of the state-wide Class A-5A rankings with a 109.900 score. Oconee County (108.967) and last year’s state runner-up Bremen (106.133) are currently at No. 2 and No. 3 in the rankings and West Forsyth is also highly-ranked after placing third at last year’s state meet.

In Class 6A-7A, defending state champion Buford has a state-best 112.517 score at the top of the poll. The rest of the Class 6A-7A rankings are extremely tight with North Forsyth (109.333) at No. 2, Carrollton (109.250) at No. 3 and Forsyth Central (108.717) rounding out the top 5 with Walton (108.117). Carrollton finished runner-up to Buford last year and is returning Kalani Witherspoon—who took first place in the Floor last year (9.90) and third in the Beam (9.700). Witherspoon earned the top finish in the Floor, however, Buford took the second, third and fourth place to fuel their team title. Forsyth Central’s Katie Andrews is also back after taking third place in the All-Around, and second in the Vault (9.600).

Friday’s action will begin with warm-ups at 5 p.m. and champions are expected to be crowned around 7:30 p.m.