X

GHSA girls soccer playoff brackets/scores

Credit: GHSA

Credit: GHSA

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
41 minutes ago

The boys state soccer championship begins with the first round Tuesday and the second round on April 17.

The quarterfinals are April 24 and the semifinals take place April 27 before the state championships May 2-5 at McEachern in Powder Springs and Mercer University in Macon.

Follow the link to see the full brackets or check out the first round schedule below.

First Round (Tuesday)

Class 7A First Round

R5 #3 Kennesaw Mountain at R6 #2 Denmark

R8 #4 Collins Hill at R7 #1 Norcross

R3 #3 Hillgrove at R4 #2 Brookwood

R2 #4 Westlake at R1 #1 Richmond Hill

R6 #3 Milton at R5 #2 Cherokee

R7 #4 Peachtree Ridge at R8 #1 Mill Creek

R4 #3 Parkview at R3 #2 North Paulding

R1 #4 Colquitt County at R2 #1 Campbell

R1 #3 Camden County at R2 #2 East Coweta

R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R3 #1 Harrison

R7 #3 Meadowcreek at R8 #2 Buford

R6 #4 West Forsyth at R5 #1 Walton

R2 #3 Carrollton at R1 #2 Lowndes

R3 #4 Marietta at R4 #1 Archer

R8 #3 Mountain View at R7 #2 North Gwinnett

R5 #4 Wheeler at R6 #1 Forsyth Central

Class 6A First Round

R5 #3 Newnan at R6 #2 Etowah

R8 #4 Lanier at R7 #1 Pope

R3 #3 Alcovy at R4 #2 North Atlanta

R2 #4 Evans at R1 #1 Houston County

R6 #3 River Ridge at R5 #2 South Paulding

R7 #4 Roswell at R8 #1 Jackson County

R4 #3 St. Pius X at R3 #2 Mundy’s Mill

R1 #4 Lee County at R2 #1 Glynn Academy

R1 #3 Veterans at R2 #2 Grovetown

R4 #4 Lakeside-DeKalb at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R7 #3 Lassiter at R8 #2 Habersham Central

R6 #4 Sequoyah at R5 #1 Alexander

R2 #3 Lakeside-Evans at R1 #2 Thomas County Central

R3 #4 Rockdale Academy at R4 #1 Marist

R8 #3 Shiloh at R7 #2 Blessed Trinity

R5 #4 East Paulding at R6 #1 Allatoona

Class 5A First Round

R5 #3 Jackson-Atlanta at R6 #2 Northview

R8 #4 Flowery Branch at R7 #1 Dalton

R3 #3 Harris County at R4 #2 Decatur

R2 #4 Locust Grove at R1 #1 Greenbrier

R6 #3 Greater Atlanta Christian at R5 #2 Villa Rica

R7 #4 Woodland-Cartersville at R8 #1 Loganville

R4 #3 Tucker at R3 #2 Northgate

R1 #4 Bradwell Institute at R2 #1 Union Grove

R1 #3 Statesboro at R2 #2 Dutchtown

R4 #4 Arabia Mountain at R3 #1 McIntosh

R7 #3 Cartersville at R8 #2 Jefferson

R6 #4 Chattahoochee at R5 #1 Midtown

R2 #3 Ola at R1 #2 Ware County

R3 #4 Northside-Columbus at R4 #1 Chamblee

R8 #3 Eastside at R7 #2 Calhoun

R5 #4 Chapel Hill at R6 #1 Cambridge

Class 4A First Round

R5 #3 Woodland-Stockbridge at R6 #2

R8 #4 Madison County at R7 #1 Heritage-Catoosa

R3 #3 Wayne County at R4 #2 Whitewater

R2 #4 Baldwin at R1 #1 Bainbridge

R6 #3 Druid Hills at R5 #2 Pace Academy

R7 #4 Cedartown at R8 #1 North Oconee

R4 #3 LaGrange at R3 #2 Islands

R1 #4 Hardaway at R2 #1 Perry

R1 #3 Shaw at R2 #2 West Laurens

R4 #4 Trinity Christian at R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch

R7 #3 Southeast Whitfield at R8 #2 Cherokee Bluff

R6 #4 Clarkston at R5 #1 Lovett

R2 #3 Spalding at R1 #2 Cairo

R3 #4 New Hampstead at R4 #1 Starr’s Mill

R8 #3 Johnson-Gainesville at R7 #2 Northwest Whitfield

R5 #4 Mount Zion-Jonesboro at R6 #1 Westminster

Class 3A First Round

R5 #3 Cedar Grove at R6 #2 Coahulla Creek

R8 #4 Monroe Area at R7 #1 Wesleyan

R3 #3 Calvary Day at R4 #2 Richmond Academy

R2 #4 Upson-Lee at R1 #1 Columbus

R6 #3 Adairsville at R5 #2 Douglass

R7 #4 Dawson County at R8 #1 Oconee County

R4 #3 Harlem at R3 #2 Savannah Country Day

R1 #4 Carver-Columbus at R2 #1 Pike County

R1 #3 Crisp County at R2 #2 Mary Persons

R4 #4 Salem at R3 #1 St. Vincent’s

R7 #3 White County at R8 #2 Hebron Christian

R6 #4 Ridgeland at R5 #1 Sandy Creek

R2 #3 Jackson at R1 #2 Thomasville

R3 #4 Long County at R4 #1 Morgan County

R8 #3 Stephens County at R7 #2 Lumpkin County

R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta at R6 #1 Bremen

Class 2A First Round

R5 #3 Eagle’s Landing Christian at R6 #2 North Cobb Christian

R8 #4 East Jackson at R7 #1 Model

R3 #3 Appling County at R4 #2 Washington County

R2 #4 Spencer at R1 #1 Fitzgerald

R6 #3 Walker at R5 #2 Callaway

R7 #4 at R8 #1 Fellowship Christian

R4 #3 Thomson at R3 #2 Pierce County

R1 #4 Dodge County at R2 #1 Academy for Classical Education

R1 #3 Worth County at R2 #2 Rutland

R4 #4 Tech Career at R3 #1 Savannah Arts

R7 #3 Murray County at R8 #2 Athens Academy

R6 #4 Drew Charter at R5 #1 Landmark Christian

R2 #3 Central-Macon at R1 #2 Jeff Davis

R3 #4 Toombs County at R4 #1 Putnam County

R8 #3 Union County at R7 #2 North Murray

R5 #4 Elite Scholars at R6 #1 Mount Paran

Class A Division I First Round

R5 #3 Oglethorpe County at R6 #2 Mount Vernon

R8 #4 Elbert County at R7 #1 Dade County

R3 #3 Bryan County at R4 #2 Temple

R2 #4 Swainsboro at R1 #1 Bacon County

R6 #3 Atlanta International at R5 #2 Prince Avenue Christian

R7 #4 Pepperell at R8 #1 Commerce

R4 #3 Crawford County at R3 #2 Claxton

R1 #4 BYE at R2 #1 Bleckley County

R1 #3 Brooks County at R2 #2 East Laurens

R4 #4 BYE at R3 #1 Screven County

R7 #3 Trion at R8 #2 Tallulah Falls

R6 #4 Whitefield Academy at R5 #1 Social Circle

R2 #3 Dublin at R1 #2 Irwin County

R3 #4 Metter at R4 #1 Lamar County

R8 #3 Rabun County at R7 #2 Darlington

R5 #4 Jasper County at R6 #1 Paideia

Class A Division II First Round

A4 #6 BYE at A3 #3 Towns County

A2 #2 Portal BYE

A1 #5 Chattahoochee County at A2 #4 Treutlen

A1 #1 Hawkinsville BYE

A1 #6 Macon County at A2 #3 Johnson County

A3 #2 Lake Oconee Academy BYE

A4 #5 Bowdon at A3 #4 Lincoln County

A4 #1 Atlanta Classical BYE

A3 #6 Green Charter at A4 #3 Christian Heritage

A1 #2 Dooly County BYE

A2 #5 Montgomery County at A1 #4 Lanier County

A2 #1 McIntosh County Academy BYE

A2 #6 Wheeler County at A1 #3 Atkinson County

A4 #2 Mount Zion-Carroll BYE

A3 #5 Georgia Military at A4 #4 Manchester

A3 #1 Aquinas BYE

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Former Brave Adam Duvall going on injured list after hot start with Red Sox1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Malik Rutherford ready for key role in Georgia Tech offense
9h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Georgia High School Association to discuss NIL deals but won't vote yet
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Baseball game lengths down 31 minutes after rule changes
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Baseball game lengths down 31 minutes after rule changes
4h ago

Credit: Kari Hodges

Georgia baseball bucks trend, finally wins an SEC series
11h ago
The Latest

GHSA boys soccer playoff brackets/scores
41m ago
Track and Field Blog: Spring Break and County Championship Recap
3h ago
Georgia High School Association to discuss NIL deals but won't vote yet
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Emory University

First it was KSU basketball; Now Emory is making sports headlines
21h ago
Explainer: How two ousted Tennessee legislators could be reappointed
11h ago
Tornado 25 years ago brought deadly destruction to Dunwoody
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top