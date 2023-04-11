GHSA girls soccer playoff brackets/scores

The boys state soccer championship begins with the first round Tuesday and the second round on April 17.
The quarterfinals are April 24 and the semifinals take place April 27 before the state championships May 2-5 at McEachern in Powder Springs and Mercer University in Macon.
Follow the link to see the full brackets or check out the first round schedule below.
First Round (Tuesday)
Class 7A First Round
R5 #3 Kennesaw Mountain at R6 #2 Denmark
R8 #4 Collins Hill at R7 #1 Norcross
R3 #3 Hillgrove at R4 #2 Brookwood
R2 #4 Westlake at R1 #1 Richmond Hill
R6 #3 Milton at R5 #2 Cherokee
R7 #4 Peachtree Ridge at R8 #1 Mill Creek
R4 #3 Parkview at R3 #2 North Paulding
R1 #4 Colquitt County at R2 #1 Campbell
R1 #3 Camden County at R2 #2 East Coweta
R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R3 #1 Harrison
R7 #3 Meadowcreek at R8 #2 Buford
R6 #4 West Forsyth at R5 #1 Walton
R2 #3 Carrollton at R1 #2 Lowndes
R3 #4 Marietta at R4 #1 Archer
R8 #3 Mountain View at R7 #2 North Gwinnett
R5 #4 Wheeler at R6 #1 Forsyth Central
Class 6A First Round
R5 #3 Newnan at R6 #2 Etowah
R8 #4 Lanier at R7 #1 Pope
R3 #3 Alcovy at R4 #2 North Atlanta
R2 #4 Evans at R1 #1 Houston County
R6 #3 River Ridge at R5 #2 South Paulding
R7 #4 Roswell at R8 #1 Jackson County
R4 #3 St. Pius X at R3 #2 Mundy’s Mill
R1 #4 Lee County at R2 #1 Glynn Academy
R1 #3 Veterans at R2 #2 Grovetown
R4 #4 Lakeside-DeKalb at R3 #1 Woodward Academy
R7 #3 Lassiter at R8 #2 Habersham Central
R6 #4 Sequoyah at R5 #1 Alexander
R2 #3 Lakeside-Evans at R1 #2 Thomas County Central
R3 #4 Rockdale Academy at R4 #1 Marist
R8 #3 Shiloh at R7 #2 Blessed Trinity
R5 #4 East Paulding at R6 #1 Allatoona
Class 5A First Round
R5 #3 Jackson-Atlanta at R6 #2 Northview
R8 #4 Flowery Branch at R7 #1 Dalton
R3 #3 Harris County at R4 #2 Decatur
R2 #4 Locust Grove at R1 #1 Greenbrier
R6 #3 Greater Atlanta Christian at R5 #2 Villa Rica
R7 #4 Woodland-Cartersville at R8 #1 Loganville
R4 #3 Tucker at R3 #2 Northgate
R1 #4 Bradwell Institute at R2 #1 Union Grove
R1 #3 Statesboro at R2 #2 Dutchtown
R4 #4 Arabia Mountain at R3 #1 McIntosh
R7 #3 Cartersville at R8 #2 Jefferson
R6 #4 Chattahoochee at R5 #1 Midtown
R2 #3 Ola at R1 #2 Ware County
R3 #4 Northside-Columbus at R4 #1 Chamblee
R8 #3 Eastside at R7 #2 Calhoun
R5 #4 Chapel Hill at R6 #1 Cambridge
Class 4A First Round
R5 #3 Woodland-Stockbridge at R6 #2
R8 #4 Madison County at R7 #1 Heritage-Catoosa
R3 #3 Wayne County at R4 #2 Whitewater
R2 #4 Baldwin at R1 #1 Bainbridge
R6 #3 Druid Hills at R5 #2 Pace Academy
R7 #4 Cedartown at R8 #1 North Oconee
R4 #3 LaGrange at R3 #2 Islands
R1 #4 Hardaway at R2 #1 Perry
R1 #3 Shaw at R2 #2 West Laurens
R4 #4 Trinity Christian at R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch
R7 #3 Southeast Whitfield at R8 #2 Cherokee Bluff
R6 #4 Clarkston at R5 #1 Lovett
R2 #3 Spalding at R1 #2 Cairo
R3 #4 New Hampstead at R4 #1 Starr’s Mill
R8 #3 Johnson-Gainesville at R7 #2 Northwest Whitfield
R5 #4 Mount Zion-Jonesboro at R6 #1 Westminster
Class 3A First Round
R5 #3 Cedar Grove at R6 #2 Coahulla Creek
R8 #4 Monroe Area at R7 #1 Wesleyan
R3 #3 Calvary Day at R4 #2 Richmond Academy
R2 #4 Upson-Lee at R1 #1 Columbus
R6 #3 Adairsville at R5 #2 Douglass
R7 #4 Dawson County at R8 #1 Oconee County
R4 #3 Harlem at R3 #2 Savannah Country Day
R1 #4 Carver-Columbus at R2 #1 Pike County
R1 #3 Crisp County at R2 #2 Mary Persons
R4 #4 Salem at R3 #1 St. Vincent’s
R7 #3 White County at R8 #2 Hebron Christian
R6 #4 Ridgeland at R5 #1 Sandy Creek
R2 #3 Jackson at R1 #2 Thomasville
R3 #4 Long County at R4 #1 Morgan County
R8 #3 Stephens County at R7 #2 Lumpkin County
R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta at R6 #1 Bremen
Class 2A First Round
R5 #3 Eagle’s Landing Christian at R6 #2 North Cobb Christian
R8 #4 East Jackson at R7 #1 Model
R3 #3 Appling County at R4 #2 Washington County
R2 #4 Spencer at R1 #1 Fitzgerald
R6 #3 Walker at R5 #2 Callaway
R7 #4 at R8 #1 Fellowship Christian
R4 #3 Thomson at R3 #2 Pierce County
R1 #4 Dodge County at R2 #1 Academy for Classical Education
R1 #3 Worth County at R2 #2 Rutland
R4 #4 Tech Career at R3 #1 Savannah Arts
R7 #3 Murray County at R8 #2 Athens Academy
R6 #4 Drew Charter at R5 #1 Landmark Christian
R2 #3 Central-Macon at R1 #2 Jeff Davis
R3 #4 Toombs County at R4 #1 Putnam County
R8 #3 Union County at R7 #2 North Murray
R5 #4 Elite Scholars at R6 #1 Mount Paran
Class A Division I First Round
R5 #3 Oglethorpe County at R6 #2 Mount Vernon
R8 #4 Elbert County at R7 #1 Dade County
R3 #3 Bryan County at R4 #2 Temple
R2 #4 Swainsboro at R1 #1 Bacon County
R6 #3 Atlanta International at R5 #2 Prince Avenue Christian
R7 #4 Pepperell at R8 #1 Commerce
R4 #3 Crawford County at R3 #2 Claxton
R1 #4 BYE at R2 #1 Bleckley County
R1 #3 Brooks County at R2 #2 East Laurens
R4 #4 BYE at R3 #1 Screven County
R7 #3 Trion at R8 #2 Tallulah Falls
R6 #4 Whitefield Academy at R5 #1 Social Circle
R2 #3 Dublin at R1 #2 Irwin County
R3 #4 Metter at R4 #1 Lamar County
R8 #3 Rabun County at R7 #2 Darlington
R5 #4 Jasper County at R6 #1 Paideia
Class A Division II First Round
A4 #6 BYE at A3 #3 Towns County
A2 #2 Portal BYE
A1 #5 Chattahoochee County at A2 #4 Treutlen
A1 #1 Hawkinsville BYE
A1 #6 Macon County at A2 #3 Johnson County
A3 #2 Lake Oconee Academy BYE
A4 #5 Bowdon at A3 #4 Lincoln County
A4 #1 Atlanta Classical BYE
A3 #6 Green Charter at A4 #3 Christian Heritage
A1 #2 Dooly County BYE
A2 #5 Montgomery County at A1 #4 Lanier County
A2 #1 McIntosh County Academy BYE
A2 #6 Wheeler County at A1 #3 Atkinson County
A4 #2 Mount Zion-Carroll BYE
A3 #5 Georgia Military at A4 #4 Manchester
A3 #1 Aquinas BYE
About the Author