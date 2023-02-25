GHSA Game Day State Championship Results from Friday

Buford finished ahead of defending state champion and runner-up North Gwinnett to capture the Class 7A title, its first Game Day title in program history. Mill Creek finished third while Richmond Hill placed fourth.

South Effingham ended Lee County’s chance at a third-consecutive title, winning the 5A-6A championship, the first Game Day title in program history. Lee County finished second, while Lanier placed third and Calhoun placed fourth.