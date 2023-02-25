GHSA Game Day State Championship Results from Friday

The 2023 GHSA Game Day State Championships took place Friday at Columbus State University, with titles awarded in Class 7A, Class 5A-6A, Class 3A-4A and Class A-2A along with the Game Day Dance title awarded in Class A-7A.
Buford finished ahead of defending state champion and runner-up North Gwinnett to capture the Class 7A title, its first Game Day title in program history. Mill Creek finished third while Richmond Hill placed fourth.
South Effingham ended Lee County’s chance at a third-consecutive title, winning the 5A-6A championship, the first Game Day title in program history. Lee County finished second, while Lanier placed third and Calhoun placed fourth.
Mary Persons won its second-consecutive Game Day title in Class 3A-4A, beating out West Laurens who finished as runner-up. Placing third was Cedartown while Wayne County finished fourth.
In the A-2A competition, Vidalia repeated as the state champion to grab the Indians second Game Day title in program history, and Commerce repeated as the runner-up. Coming in third was Pepperell while Toombs County placed fourth.
In the Dance competition, McIntosh was able to finish ahead of defending champion Mill Creek for the title. Buford finished in third while Lee County placed fourth.
