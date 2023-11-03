GHSA Cross Country State Championship updates from Friday

Maynard Jackson’s Jacob Pullen (15:58.88) finished first in the individual competition followed by Chattahoochee Chris Connolly (16:10.84) and Clarke Central runner James Daniel (16:20.45). On the girls side, Cambridge’s Sanam Rangaraj (18:36) took first place followed by Decatur Sophie D’Elena (18:46) and Harris County Effie Ward (19:00.41).

On the boys side of Class 5A, Chattahoochee won its first state title in program history after three of their runners (Chris Connolly, Jeremiah McGaw, and Elliott Howe) finished in the top 20. On the girls side, Decatur won its second consecutive state championship. Decatur had four runners finish in the top 15 -- Sophie D’Elena, Margaret Welp, Regina Michel Camacho, and Olivia Sawyer.

In the Class A Division I boys competition, Bleckley County runner Caleb Dorsey won the individual title and Whitefield Academy took home the team championship for the second time in three years. On the girls side, Bleckley County Ella Gibbs took home the individual title to lead Bleckley to its sixth title in the past eight years, continuing their dominance at the state meet.

In the Class A Division II boys competition, Georgia Military runner Julian Council won the individual title while Atlanta Classical Academy took the team championship. On the girls side, Bowdon’s Averi Lowden took home the individual title while Atlanta Classical Academy won the team title. Last year’s defending champion Isidora Catron from Wilcox County finished third in this year’s competition.

See the class-by-class results from Friday below or follow the link to the MileSplitGA.

Class 5A Boys Individual

1. Jacob Pullen, Maynard Jackson, 15:58.88; 2. Chris Connolly, Chattahoochee, 16:10.84; 3. James Daniel, Clarke Central, 16:20.45.

Class 5A Boys Team

1. Chattahoochee, 92; 2. Jefferson, 99; 3. Clarke Central, 109

Class 5A Girls Individual

1. Sanam Rangaraj, Cambridge, 18:36.13; 2. Sophie D’Elena, Decatur, 18:46.66; 3. Effie Ward, Harris County, 19:00.41

Class 5A Girls Team

1. Decatur, 54; 2. McIntosh, 76; 3. Northview, 88

Class A Division I Boys Individual

1. Caleb Darsey, Bleckley County, 16:16.48; 2. Haris Flynn, Mount Vernon, 16:21.05; 3. Riley Hugues, Whitefield Academy, 16:21.53

Class A Division I Boys Team

1. Whitefield Academy, 52; 2. Paideia, 70; 3. Darlington, 109

Class A Division I Girls Individual

1. Ella Gibbs, Bleckley County, 18:48.25; 2. Marissa Kimple, Armuchee, 19:15.18; 3. Ruby Gordon, Whitefield Academy, 19:31.40

Class A Division I Girls Team

1. Bleckley County, 45; 2. Athens Christian, 123, 3. Paideia, 125

Class A Division II Boys Individual

1. Julian Council, Georgia Military, 17:15.03; 2. Guy Mastrion, Atlanta Classical, 17:16.84; 3. Jack Kalmanowicz, Lake Oconee, 17:46.94

Class A Division II Boys Team

1. Atlanta Classical Academy, 80; 2. Atkinson County, 86; 3. Lake Oconee Academy, 105

Class A Division II Girls Individual

1. Averi Lowden, Bowdon, 20:10.03; 2. Flora Tyler, Atlanta Classical Academy, 20:44.03; 3. Isidora Catron, Wilcox County, 21:00.92

Class A Division II Girls Team

