Friday highlights: Carrollton, Parkview, Dalton, Cedar Grove win

Spencer upsets No. 2 Northeast-Macon in Class 2A

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
46 minutes ago
X

Carrollton, Parkview, Dalton, Cedar Grove and Spencer won critical games Friday night on the 10th weekend of the high school football regular season.

Carrollton, ranked No. 6 in Class 7A, routed No. 8 Westlake 31-7 in Class 7A. The 2022 state runner-up, Carrollton will be heavily favored to clinch Region 2 next week when the Trojans play Campbell (3-5, 1-1).

Also in 7A, unranked Parkview beat No. 5 Newton 28-21. Parkview (6-2, 2-1) was ranked the week before but dropped out after losing to unranked Archer (5-3, 3-0).

Newton, which had been 7-0 for the first time in history, fell to 2-1 in Region 4-7A. Also in the region mix is No. 7 Grayson (6-2, 2-1).

Dalton, an unranked Class 5A team, defeated No. 6 Calhoun 28-21. Dalton can win Region 7 with a victory next week at No. 4 Cartersville. Dalton (7-2, 3-1) had lost 11 of the last 12 meetings with Calhoun.

No. 3 Cedar Grove beat No. 7 Sandy Creek 31-7 in a rematch of a controversial Class 3A championship game from a season ago.

The victory clinched Region 5 for Cedar Grove (4-5, 2-0) and avenged the title-game loss in which Sandy Creek’s winning touchdown spurred the GHSA to adopt video replay for championship games starting this year.

Spencer beat Northeast-Macon, the No. 2 team in Class 2A 35-34 in overtime after trailing 26-7 at halftime. It was the second season in a row that Spencer was an underdog against Northeast but won. It led to Spencer’s first region title since the 1960s last season and puts the Columbus team in the Region 2 lead again.

In other games between ranked teams, No. 1 Benedictine of Class 4A beat No. 10 Wayne County 38-21, and No. 10 Kell beat No. 7 Greater Atlanta Christian 42-32 in 5A.

In a surprisingly close game, No. 1 Mill Creek of 7A beat Collins Hill 24-18. Mill Creek was coming off a 31-24 victory over previous No. 1 Buford. The No. 3 team in 7A, Colquitt County, survived unranked Lowndes 52-34.

Another top-10 team that escaped danger was Class 3A No. 6 Lumpkin County, which beat unranked White County 61-55 in four overtimes.

In a Class 3A game, Oconee County (3-5, 2-1) beat No. 10 Monroe Area (4-4, 1-2) 14-7. Both Region 8 teams have been in and out of the rankings.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza58m ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Getaway car found, but no sign of 4 inmates who escaped Georgia jail
1h ago

Detective: Woman found dead outside Gwinnett spa tried to escape religious group
6h ago

Jordan abandons bid for House speaker; Austin Scott running again
7h ago

Jordan abandons bid for House speaker; Austin Scott running again
7h ago

Week 10 high school football scoreboard: Big upset for Parkview
28m ago
The Latest

Harrison 14, Hillgrove 10
16m ago
McEachern clinches Region 3; Carrollton gets big win
17m ago
Kell 42, GAC 32
18m ago
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top