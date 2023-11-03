Four region champs to be determined on final weekend of the regular season

The other four regions will determine the champions Friday, or shortly after if tiebreaker scenarios are needed.

Here’s the breakdown:

Region 3: Top-ranked Calvary Day (9-0, 6-0) earned a forfeit victory over Beach (1-8, 1-5) after Beach decided it could not play Friday because it didn’t have enough available players. Calvary, therefore, moved to 7-0 in league play and won the championship. The No. 2 seed from the league likely will be No. 5 Savannah Christian (7-2, 5-1) which will travel to Liberty County (3-6, 3-3). Liberty is one of four teams – Long County (5-4, 3-3), Savannah Country Day (5-4, 3-3) and Johnson-Savannah (4-5, 3-3) – tied at 3-3 in league play.

Region 4: Harlem (7-2, 4-0) won its first region title (since 1974) last season after beating Morgan County 34-17. Although unranked, Harlem is upset-minded and will face No. 7 Morgan County (8-1, 4-0) in a rematch for the title.

Region 5: No. 3 Cedar Grove (4-5, 2-0) leads the standings and will play Carver-Atlanta (2-6, 0-2). Sandy Creek (6-3, 1-1) will face Douglass (6-3, 1-1) for playoff positioning.

Region 6: Adairsville (7-2, 6-0) defeated Bremen (7-2, 5-1) last week to take the lead in the region race and will play Coahulla Creek (5-4, 4-2) this week. Coahulla is tied with Gordon Lee (6-3, 4-2) for the No. 3-4 seed. Bremen will play at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (2-7, 1-5) for a chance to improve its league record.

Class 3A schedule

1. (1) Calvary Day (9-0, 6-0) wins against Beach due to forfeit by Beach

2. (2) Stephens County (9-0, 4-0) vs. Hebron Christian (5-4, 2-2) in Region 8 game

3. (3) Cedar Grove (4-5, 2-0) vs. Carver-Atlanta (2-6, 0-2) in Region 5 game

4. (4) Mary Persons (8-1, 3-0) at Pike County (0-9, 0-3) in Region 2 game

5. (5) Savannah Christian (7-2, 5-1) at Liberty County (3-6, 3-3) in Region 3 game

6. (6) Lumpkin County (9-0, 5-0) at West Hall (1-8, 0-5) in Region 7 game

7. (7) Morgan County (8-1, 4-0) at Harlem (7-2, 4-0) in Region 4 game

8. (8) Sandy Creek (6-3, 1-1) vs. Douglass (6-3, 1-1) in Region 5 game

9. (9) Carver-Columbus (7-3, 5-0) season completed

10. (NR) Crisp County (6-4, 3-2) season completed