Four region champs to be determined on final weekend of the regular season

By Seth Ellerbee
32 minutes ago
Carver-Columbus (Region 1), Mary Persons (Region 2), Lumpkin County (Region 7) and Stephens County (Region 8) have been crowned region champions and will carry the No. 1-seeds into the Class 3A playoffs next week.

The other four regions will determine the champions Friday, or shortly after if tiebreaker scenarios are needed.

Here’s the breakdown:

Region 3: Top-ranked Calvary Day (9-0, 6-0) earned a forfeit victory over Beach (1-8, 1-5) after Beach decided it could not play Friday because it didn’t have enough available players. Calvary, therefore, moved to 7-0 in league play and won the championship. The No. 2 seed from the league likely will be No. 5 Savannah Christian (7-2, 5-1) which will travel to Liberty County (3-6, 3-3). Liberty is one of four teams – Long County (5-4, 3-3), Savannah Country Day (5-4, 3-3) and Johnson-Savannah (4-5, 3-3) – tied at 3-3 in league play.

Region 4: Harlem (7-2, 4-0) won its first region title (since 1974) last season after beating Morgan County 34-17. Although unranked, Harlem is upset-minded and will face No. 7 Morgan County (8-1, 4-0) in a rematch for the title.

Region 5: No. 3 Cedar Grove (4-5, 2-0) leads the standings and will play Carver-Atlanta (2-6, 0-2). Sandy Creek (6-3, 1-1) will face Douglass (6-3, 1-1) for playoff positioning.

Region 6: Adairsville (7-2, 6-0) defeated Bremen (7-2, 5-1) last week to take the lead in the region race and will play Coahulla Creek (5-4, 4-2) this week. Coahulla is tied with Gordon Lee (6-3, 4-2) for the No. 3-4 seed. Bremen will play at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (2-7, 1-5) for a chance to improve its league record.

Class 3A schedule

1. (1) Calvary Day (9-0, 6-0) wins against Beach due to forfeit by Beach

2. (2) Stephens County (9-0, 4-0) vs. Hebron Christian (5-4, 2-2) in Region 8 game

3. (3) Cedar Grove (4-5, 2-0) vs. Carver-Atlanta (2-6, 0-2) in Region 5 game

4. (4) Mary Persons (8-1, 3-0) at Pike County (0-9, 0-3) in Region 2 game

5. (5) Savannah Christian (7-2, 5-1) at Liberty County (3-6, 3-3) in Region 3 game

6. (6) Lumpkin County (9-0, 5-0) at West Hall (1-8, 0-5) in Region 7 game

7. (7) Morgan County (8-1, 4-0) at Harlem (7-2, 4-0) in Region 4 game

8. (8) Sandy Creek (6-3, 1-1) vs. Douglass (6-3, 1-1) in Region 5 game

9. (9) Carver-Columbus (7-3, 5-0) season completed

10. (NR) Crisp County (6-4, 3-2) season completed

Seth Ellerbee
Longtime Gwinnett elections board and Democratic Party member dies
