Foster twins are major players for No. 6 Lamar County girls

Lamar County’s girls are ranked No. 6 in Class A Division II, and twin sisters have been major players in the team’s success.
Seniors Shakiria Foster and Zakiria Foster have provided the offensive fireworks for the team this season. Shakiria is scoring 26 points with five rebounds, 2.4 assists and four steals per game. Zakiria adds 10.3 points with five rebounds and five assists with two steals per game.
Shakiria scored a season-high 37 points in the 71-49 victory against Northgate on Dec. 19 and has scored at least 30 points three times this season. Zakiria scored a season-high 24 points in the team’s 78-49 victory against Upson-Lee on Dec. 12 in a game where the Foster duo combined for 57 points. Senior Journi Harris is scoring seven points per game, but her team-leading 7.2 rebounds per game has been key.
The Trojans (11-3) are outscoring opponents 873-623 this season and have won 10 consecutive games since losing to South Carolina’s T.L. Hanna 43-32 on Dec. 2. Lamar defeated Jackson 55-30 on Dec. 5 to begin the streak and beat Mary Persons 57-47, LaGrange 88-38, Upson-Lee 78-49, Arabia Mountain 66-63, Northgate 71-49, Wilkinson County 87-16, Westside-Macon 61-26, Morgan County 54-48 and Upson-Lee 47-40 on Jan. 6.
Lamar County will host Jackson (4-9) Friday and travel to Class 3A No. 9 Mary Persons on Saturday for a rematch of the Dec. 8 game which Lamar won 57-47.
Class A Division I boys top-10
1. Mount Vernon
2. Savannah
3. Woodville-Tompkins
4. Darlington
5. King’s Ridge Christian
6. St. Francis
7. Bleckley County
8. East Laurens
9. Mount Bethel Christian
10. Paideia
Class A Division II boys top-10
1. Greenforest Christian
2. Christian Heritage
3. Portal
4. Calhoun County
5. Mitchell County
6. Seminole County
7. Clinch County
8. Terrell County
9. Wheeler County
10. McIntosh County Academy
Class A Division I girls top-10
1. St. Francis
2. Galloway
3. Oglethorpe County
4. Athens Christian
5. Rabun County
6. Lamar County
7. Swainsboro
8. East Laurens
9. Bryan County
10. Mount Pisgah Christian
Class A Division II girls top-10
1. Greenforest (11-4)
2. Montgomery County (12-0)
3. Wilcox County (11-0)
4. Taylor County (13-3)
5. Early County (11-3)
6. Towns County (10-4)
7. Chattahoochee County (9-4)
8. Warren County (11-3)
9. Terrell County (8-4)
10. Manchester (6-3)
