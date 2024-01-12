Foster twins are major players for No. 6 Lamar County girls

Lamar County’s girls are ranked No. 6 in Class A Division II, and twin sisters have been major players in the team’s success.

Seniors Shakiria Foster and Zakiria Foster have provided the offensive fireworks for the team this season. Shakiria is scoring 26 points with five rebounds, 2.4 assists and four steals per game. Zakiria adds 10.3 points with five rebounds and five assists with two steals per game.

Shakiria scored a season-high 37 points in the 71-49 victory against Northgate on Dec. 19 and has scored at least 30 points three times this season. Zakiria scored a season-high 24 points in the team’s 78-49 victory against Upson-Lee on Dec. 12 in a game where the Foster duo combined for 57 points. Senior Journi Harris is scoring seven points per game, but her team-leading 7.2 rebounds per game has been key.