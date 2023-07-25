Football media day attracts 75 teams, top prospects

More than 75 teams and one-third of the top 100 senior recruits in the state are expected Wednesday at the inaugural Georgia High School Football Media Day at the IBEW Auditorium in Atlanta.
The event starts at 10 a.m. at the and is free to the public.
Attending teams include defending state champions Hughes, Sandy Creek and Prince Avenue Christian. Also expected is Buford, which was recently pegged as the No. 1 public-school team in High School Football America’s preseason rankings. Also coming are Milton, Walton, Calhoun, Woodward Academy, Gainesville, Jefferson and Marist.
Thirty-seven of the top 100 senior football recruits in the state are expected. That includes six of Georgia’s top eight. They are Buford’s Dylan Raiola (1), K.J. Bolden (2) and Eddrick Houston (5), Jefferson’s Sammy Brown (4), Hughes’ Air Noland (7) and Woodward Academy’s Myles Graham (8).
The event will be broadcast live on the Atlanta News First app and the NFHS Network.
The IBEW Auditorium (153 Richardson Street SW) will be set up with several stages. Each team has been assigned a stage and a 45-minute time slot to talk about the upcoming season. Head coaches and offensive and defensive coordinators for each school will be highlighted. Each team has been asked to bring all seniors and top underclassmen.
“We are always looking for ways to promote high school sports, and I loved the way the Southeastern Conference opens their season with SEC Media Days with 16 teams in one place,” said I.J. Rosenberg, president of event organizer Score Atlanta. “But we’re doing it with a little twist and that is to invite all the seniors from the schools to come and kick off their final season in high school with the recognition they deserve. We will have some big names who move to the next level, but we also will have the 18-year-olds who will be playing their final season of football. And we are going to do it with public schools, private schools, city schools, schools from down south and so on. We are putting them all together under one roof. It should be a lot of fun.”
10 a.m.
Cass
Collins Hill
Hiram
Kell
Marist
Mountain View
Pebblebrook
Seckinger
10:45 a.m.
Banneker
Buford
Hillgrove
Lumpkin County
North Forsyth
North Gwinnett
North Paulding
Trinity Christian
11:30 a.m.
Carver (Atlanta)
Discovery
Lanier
Mays
McEachern
Milton
River Ridge
Roswell
12:15 p.m.
Archer
Douglass
Fellowship Christian
Mount Paran Christian
Pace Academy
Stephenson
Therrell
Wheeler
1 p.m.
Calhoun
Centennial
Jackson (Atlanta)
Jefferson
Lovett
Manchester
Midtown
Norcross
1:45 p.m.
Greene County
Harrison
Holy Innocents’
Kennesaw Mountain
Peachtree Ridge
South Atlanta
South Paulding
Tift County
2:30 p.m.
Alpharetta
Hughes
Jackson County
Landmark Christian
Mount Bethel Christian
Rockdale County
Sonoraville
Walton
3:15 p.m.
Central Gwinnett
Chamblee
Cherokee
Creekside
Gainesville
Mount Pisgah Christian
North Atlanta
Prince Avenue Christian
Westminster
4 p.m.
Creekview
GMC Prep
Heard County
Kell
Sandy Creek
Sequoyah
Tucker
Woodward Academy
4:45 p.m.
Dunwoody
McNair
Woodstock
5:30 p.m.
Meadowcreek
