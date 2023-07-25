Football media day attracts 75 teams, top prospects

More than 75 teams and one-third of the top 100 senior recruits in the state are expected Wednesday at the inaugural Georgia High School Football Media Day at the IBEW Auditorium in Atlanta.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at the and is free to the public.

Attending teams include defending state champions Hughes, Sandy Creek and Prince Avenue Christian. Also expected is Buford, which was recently pegged as the No. 1 public-school team in High School Football America’s preseason rankings. Also coming are Milton, Walton, Calhoun, Woodward Academy, Gainesville, Jefferson and Marist.

Thirty-seven of the top 100 senior football recruits in the state are expected. That includes six of Georgia’s top eight. They are Buford’s Dylan Raiola (1), K.J. Bolden (2) and Eddrick Houston (5), Jefferson’s Sammy Brown (4), Hughes’ Air Noland (7) and Woodward Academy’s Myles Graham (8).

The event will be broadcast live on the Atlanta News First app and the NFHS Network.

The IBEW Auditorium (153 Richardson Street SW) will be set up with several stages. Each team has been assigned a stage and a 45-minute time slot to talk about the upcoming season. Head coaches and offensive and defensive coordinators for each school will be highlighted. Each team has been asked to bring all seniors and top underclassmen.

“We are always looking for ways to promote high school sports, and I loved the way the Southeastern Conference opens their season with SEC Media Days with 16 teams in one place,” said I.J. Rosenberg, president of event organizer Score Atlanta. “But we’re doing it with a little twist and that is to invite all the seniors from the schools to come and kick off their final season in high school with the recognition they deserve. We will have some big names who move to the next level, but we also will have the 18-year-olds who will be playing their final season of football. And we are going to do it with public schools, private schools, city schools, schools from down south and so on. We are putting them all together under one roof. It should be a lot of fun.”

10 a.m.

Cass

Collins Hill

Hiram

Kell

Marist

Mountain View

Pebblebrook

Seckinger

10:45 a.m.

Banneker

Buford

Hillgrove

Lumpkin County

North Forsyth

North Gwinnett

North Paulding

Trinity Christian

11:30 a.m.

Carver (Atlanta)

Discovery

Lanier

Mays

McEachern

Milton

River Ridge

Roswell

12:15 p.m.

Archer

Douglass

Fellowship Christian

Mount Paran Christian

Pace Academy

Stephenson

Therrell

Wheeler

1 p.m.

Calhoun

Centennial

Jackson (Atlanta)

Jefferson

Lovett

Manchester

Midtown

Norcross

1:45 p.m.

Greene County

Harrison

Holy Innocents’

Kennesaw Mountain

Peachtree Ridge

South Atlanta

South Paulding

Tift County

2:30 p.m.

Alpharetta

Hughes

Jackson County

Landmark Christian

Mount Bethel Christian

Rockdale County

Sonoraville

Walton

3:15 p.m.

Central Gwinnett

Chamblee

Cherokee

Creekside

Gainesville

Mount Pisgah Christian

North Atlanta

Prince Avenue Christian

Westminster

4 p.m.

Creekview

GMC Prep

Heard County

Kell

Sandy Creek

Sequoyah

Tucker

Woodward Academy

4:45 p.m.

Dunwoody

McNair

Woodstock

5:30 p.m.

Meadowcreek