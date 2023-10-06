Football, flag football, softball and volleyball scores

Football
Bainbridge 41, Westover 14
Columbia 63, Landmark Christian 7
Cook 27, Brooks County 7
Druid Hills 27, Midtown 0
Hampton 41, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Jordan at Rutland, cancelled
Lanier 27, North Forsyth 21
McNair 34, Towers 20
Northeast 42, Kendrick 6
Northwest Whitfield 37, Southeast Whitfield 0
Savannah Country Day 38, Liberty County 14
Spencer 50, Southwest 16
Troup County 45, Riverdale 0
Vidalia 29, Tattnall County 7
Wednesday flag football
Chapel Hill 21, Douglas County 12
Chapel Hill 8, East Paulding 7
Dunwoody 26, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Dunwoody 7, Parkview 6
East Paulding 9, Douglas County 6
Fayette County 21, Washington 6
Forsyth Central 12, Peachtree Ridge 6
Grayson 7, Denmark 0
Griffin 7, Jackson-Atlanta 6
Hebron Christian 19, Dacula 0
Hebron Christian 35, Douglass 0
Houston County 30, Dooly County 7
McDonough 18, Griffin 0
Milton 20, Roswell 0
Milton 7, Alpharetta 6
New Manchester 6, South Atlanta 0
Northside-Warner Robins 13, Southwest 0
Northside-Warner Robins 6, Rutland 0
Pace Academy 36, Jackson-Atlanta 6
Pace Academy 36, Marietta 0
Pace Academy 40, Osborne 0
Pebblebrook 14, South Atlanta 0
Pebblebrook 8, New Manchester 0
Riverdale 20, Fayette County 6
Roswell 12, Alpharetta 7
South Atlanta 8, Carver-Atlanta 0
South Cobb 12, North Paulding 6
Southeast Bulloch 31, Portal 0
St. Anne Pacelli 19, Forsyth Central 0
St. Anne Pacelli 19, Peachtree Ridge 0
Towers 25, Mundy’s Mill 0
Villa Rica 19, Pike County 0
Warner Robins 27, Dooly County 0
Washington 33, Riverdale 28
Thursday flag football
Colquitt County 20, Veterans 0
Dacula 23, Douglass 0
Lithia Springs 33, South Paulding 0
Loganville 26, Oconee County 0
Mt. de Sales 7, Central-Macon 0
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 12, Banneker 0
North Gwinnett 7, Chattahoochee 0
Pace Academy 48, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0
Pebblebrook 13, Washington 0
South Forsyth 19, Chattahoochee 12
Southeast Bulloch 13, Lakeside-Evans 0
St. Anne Pacelli 32, Central-Macon 0
Tri-Cities 20, Banneker 0
Wednesday Softball
Blessed Trinity 7, Sprayberry 2
Brookwood 3, Parkview 2
Buford 15, Central Gwinnett 0
Creekview 10, Cambridge 8
Glascock County 2, Greenbrier 1
Harrison 6, Rockmart 3
Heard County 13, Callaway 1
Jenkins County 8, McIntosh County Academy 0
Kell 6, Walton 1
Lamar County 8, Taylor County 1
Loganville 9, Jefferson 5
Lovett 19, Pace Academy 3
McIntosh 4, Whitewater 3
Milton 4, Centennial 3
Monroe 10, Lambert 5
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 16, Douglas County 10
North Paulding 8, Mt. Paran Christian 3
Ringgold 3, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 2
Roswell 10, North Springs 0
Screven County 15, Bryan County 2
Shiloh 15, Arabia Mountain 1
Sonoraville 7, Cartersville 3
South Effingham 2, Effingham County 0
St. Pius X 3, Riverwood 2
Stockbridge 3, Decatur 2
Trion 14, Armuchee 2
Veterans 10, Crisp County 5
Villa Rica 17, Banneker 0
Westover 17, Monroe 16
Wilcox County 11, Telfair County 4
Thursday softball
Bacon County 3, Coffee 0
Bremen 11, Ridgeland 2
Calhoun 15, Hiram 2
Cartersville 13, Cass 1
Chapel Hill 12, Jackson-Atlanta 4
Chattooga 10, Darlington 0
Chestatee 19, Cedar Shoals 6
Cook 6, Worth County 1
Creekside 9, Mays 0
Denmark 3, South Forsyth 2
Eastside 12, Clarke Central 0
Glynn Academy 8, Brunswick 0
Gordon Lee 14, Adairsville 3
Hampton 16, Woodland-Stockbridge 4
Harrison 12, McEachern 2
Islands 11, Burke County 4
Jasper County 8, Oglethorpe County 3
Jefferson 11, Portal 3
Jones County 17, Forsyth Central 3
Jonesboro 18, Drew 0
Lassiter 10, Roswell 2
Liberty County 6, St. Vincents 2
Lumpkin County 10, West Hall 0
Miller County 11, Pataula Charter 7
Model 16, Fannin County 6
Mt. Vernon 15, Lovett 0
North Oconee 14, Cherokee Bluff 5
Northside-Columbus 8, LaGrange 7
Perry 15, Baldwin 0
Pope 15, Sprayberry 1
Ringgold 10, LaFayette 3
River Ridge 4, Creekview 1
Savannah Christian 9, Long County 4
Shaw 8, Sumter County 2
Taylor County 9, Schley County 0
Toombs County 5, Brantley County 0
Valdosta 21, Echols County 3
Walton 9, Kennesaw Mountain 2
Wayne County 9, Southeast Bulloch 1
West Forsyth 11, Forsyth Central 2
Westlake 14, Langston Hughes 1
Wheeler 16, Osborne 0
Whitewater 4, Newnan 3
Volleyball
Cartersville 2, Calhoun 0
Chestatee 3, Dawson County 0
Dalton 2, Woodland-Cartersville 0
East Coweta 2, Campbell 0
Gordon Lee 2, Christian Heritage 0
Milton 3, South Forsyth 0
Newnan 3, McIntosh 2
Grayson 3, Brookwood 1
Jackson County 3, Lanier 0
Riverdale 3, Hapeville Charter 0
South Effingham 2, Pierce County 0
Villa Rica 2, Chapel Hill 0
Woodward Academy 3, Chattahoochee 0
