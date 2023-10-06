Football, flag football, softball and volleyball scores

Football

Bainbridge 41, Westover 14

Columbia 63, Landmark Christian 7

Cook 27, Brooks County 7

Druid Hills 27, Midtown 0

Hampton 41, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Jordan at Rutland, cancelled

Lanier 27, North Forsyth 21

McNair 34, Towers 20

Northeast 42, Kendrick 6

Northwest Whitfield 37, Southeast Whitfield 0

Savannah Country Day 38, Liberty County 14

Spencer 50, Southwest 16

Troup County 45, Riverdale 0

Vidalia 29, Tattnall County 7

Wednesday flag football

Chapel Hill 21, Douglas County 12

Chapel Hill 8, East Paulding 7

Dunwoody 26, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Dunwoody 7, Parkview 6

East Paulding 9, Douglas County 6

Fayette County 21, Washington 6

Forsyth Central 12, Peachtree Ridge 6

Grayson 7, Denmark 0

Griffin 7, Jackson-Atlanta 6

Hebron Christian 19, Dacula 0

Hebron Christian 35, Douglass 0

Houston County 30, Dooly County 7

McDonough 18, Griffin 0

Milton 20, Roswell 0

Milton 7, Alpharetta 6

New Manchester 6, South Atlanta 0

Northside-Warner Robins 13, Southwest 0

Northside-Warner Robins 6, Rutland 0

Pace Academy 36, Jackson-Atlanta 6

Pace Academy 36, Marietta 0

Pace Academy 40, Osborne 0

Pebblebrook 14, South Atlanta 0

Pebblebrook 8, New Manchester 0

Riverdale 20, Fayette County 6

Roswell 12, Alpharetta 7

South Atlanta 8, Carver-Atlanta 0

South Cobb 12, North Paulding 6

Southeast Bulloch 31, Portal 0

St. Anne Pacelli 19, Forsyth Central 0

St. Anne Pacelli 19, Peachtree Ridge 0

Towers 25, Mundy’s Mill 0

Villa Rica 19, Pike County 0

Warner Robins 27, Dooly County 0

Washington 33, Riverdale 28

Thursday flag football

Colquitt County 20, Veterans 0

Dacula 23, Douglass 0

Lithia Springs 33, South Paulding 0

Loganville 26, Oconee County 0

Mt. de Sales 7, Central-Macon 0

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 12, Banneker 0

North Gwinnett 7, Chattahoochee 0

Pace Academy 48, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0

Pebblebrook 13, Washington 0

South Forsyth 19, Chattahoochee 12

Southeast Bulloch 13, Lakeside-Evans 0

St. Anne Pacelli 32, Central-Macon 0

Tri-Cities 20, Banneker 0

Wednesday Softball

Blessed Trinity 7, Sprayberry 2

Brookwood 3, Parkview 2

Buford 15, Central Gwinnett 0

Creekview 10, Cambridge 8

Glascock County 2, Greenbrier 1

Harrison 6, Rockmart 3

Heard County 13, Callaway 1

Jenkins County 8, McIntosh County Academy 0

Kell 6, Walton 1

Lamar County 8, Taylor County 1

Loganville 9, Jefferson 5

Lovett 19, Pace Academy 3

McIntosh 4, Whitewater 3

Milton 4, Centennial 3

Monroe 10, Lambert 5

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 16, Douglas County 10

North Paulding 8, Mt. Paran Christian 3

Ringgold 3, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 2

Roswell 10, North Springs 0

Screven County 15, Bryan County 2

Shiloh 15, Arabia Mountain 1

Sonoraville 7, Cartersville 3

South Effingham 2, Effingham County 0

St. Pius X 3, Riverwood 2

Stockbridge 3, Decatur 2

Trion 14, Armuchee 2

Veterans 10, Crisp County 5

Villa Rica 17, Banneker 0

Westover 17, Monroe 16

Wilcox County 11, Telfair County 4

Thursday softball

Bacon County 3, Coffee 0

Bremen 11, Ridgeland 2

Calhoun 15, Hiram 2

Cartersville 13, Cass 1

Chapel Hill 12, Jackson-Atlanta 4

Chattooga 10, Darlington 0

Chestatee 19, Cedar Shoals 6

Cook 6, Worth County 1

Cook 8, Worth County 0

Creekside 9, Mays 0

Denmark 3, South Forsyth 2

Eastside 12, Clarke Central 0

Glynn Academy 8, Brunswick 0

Gordon Lee 14, Adairsville 3

Hampton 16, Woodland-Stockbridge 4

Harrison 12, McEachern 2

Islands 11, Burke County 4

Jasper County 8, Oglethorpe County 3

Jefferson 11, Portal 3

Jones County 17, Forsyth Central 3

Jonesboro 18, Drew 0

Lassiter 10, Roswell 2

Liberty County 6, St. Vincents 2

Lumpkin County 10, West Hall 0

Miller County 11, Pataula Charter 7

Model 16, Fannin County 6

Mt. Vernon 15, Lovett 0

North Oconee 14, Cherokee Bluff 5

Northside-Columbus 8, LaGrange 7

Perry 15, Baldwin 0

Pope 15, Sprayberry 1

Ringgold 10, LaFayette 3

River Ridge 4, Creekview 1

Savannah Christian 9, Long County 4

Shaw 8, Sumter County 2

Taylor County 9, Schley County 0

Toombs County 5, Brantley County 0

Valdosta 21, Echols County 3

Walton 9, Kennesaw Mountain 2

Wayne County 9, Southeast Bulloch 1

West Forsyth 11, Forsyth Central 2

Westlake 14, Langston Hughes 1

Wheeler 16, Osborne 0

Whitewater 4, Newnan 3

Volleyball

Cartersville 2, Calhoun 0

Chestatee 3, Dawson County 0

Dalton 2, Woodland-Cartersville 0

East Coweta 2, Campbell 0

Gordon Lee 2, Christian Heritage 0

Milton 3, South Forsyth 0

Newnan 3, McIntosh 2

Grayson 3, Brookwood 1

Jackson County 3, Lanier 0

Riverdale 3, Hapeville Charter 0

South Effingham 2, Pierce County 0

Villa Rica 2, Chapel Hill 0

Woodward Academy 3, Chattahoochee 0

