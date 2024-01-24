Football coaching changes: Cambridge, Mays make hires

Cambridge, a north Fulton County school, was 6-5 last season and won its first region title in 2022 in Class 5A.

Mays, an Atlanta city school, hired Reggie “Boom” Austin, a long-time member of its staff, to succeed Tony Slaton, who was 8-5 and 7-5 in his two seasons.

Austin is an Atlanta native and Harper High alumnus who played cornerback for the Chicago Bears in 2000-02. He has coached Mays’ baseball and track-and-field teams.

Austin was not on Mays’ staff last season. His son, Reggie Jr., is a star baseball player at Vanderbilt.

“Being able to lead these young men, many of whom share a similar background to mine, fills me with an immense sense of pride and responsibility,’’ Austin said.

In other local moves, Riverwood has made Shawn Hill its permanent coach after he spent the 2023 season as the interim.

Holy Innocents’ coach Todd Winter has taken the Banks County job. Winter led the Golden Bears to region titles in 2019, 2021 and 2022. Banks County hasn’t had a winning season since 2016.

Northgate’s Mike McDonald has retired. He won 102 games over 17 seasons as head coach at Northgate, Newnan and Union Grove.

Ola’s Tom Causey has gone to Miller County, a south Georgia Class A school. Causey’s Ola teams were 6-5 and 7-4 in Region 1-5A, perhaps Class 5A’s toughest.

Jobs filled:

Baldwin: Kevin Patterson

Banks County: Todd Winter

Cambridge: Tyler Jones

Charlton County: DeMario Jones

Cherokee: Adam Holley

Coosa: Geoff Cannon

Dodge County: Phillip Brown

East Forsyth: Dustin Canon

East Laurens: Jesse Hicks

Greenbrier: Sean Tiernan

Kendrick: Emmanuel Brown

King’s Ridge Christian: Zach Slaney

Mays: Reggie Austin

Midtown: Leroy Hood

Miller County: Tom Causey

Mount Pisgah Christian: Elijer Martinez

Paulding County: Justin Pressley

Pepperell: Brandon Haywood

Pickens: Craig Bennett

Salem: Michael Johnson

Turner County: Demario Barber

Union Grove: Greg Harris

Jobs open (listed with former coach):

Arabia Mountain: Julian Washington

Brantley County: Geoff Cannon

Columbus: Phil Marino

Fayette County: Nick Davis

GMC Prep: Bobby Rhoades

Haralson County: Scott Peavey

Harrison: Josh Cassidy

Holy Innocents’: Todd Winter

Howard: Paul Carroll

Josey: Lawrence Pinkney

LaFayette: Andy Scott

Lithonia: Kevin Hill

McDonough: Rodney Cofield

Miller County: Daniel McFather

Montgomery County: Don Vandygriff

Mount Vernon: Wayne Dabbs

Northgate: Mike McDonald

Ola: Tom Causey

Pike County: Bryan Holley

South Cobb: Thomas Hanson

Stone Mountain: Greg Carter

Tattnall County: Isaac Ferrell

Tift County: Noel Dean

Treutlen: Pat Collins

Twiggs County: Patrick Wray

Wheeler County: Britt Ingle

Woodland-Cartersville Brandon Haywood