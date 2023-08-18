Fellowship Christian 38, Mount Pisgah 3

The Fellowship Christian Paladins dominated in the run game while the defense smothered Mount Pisgah’s pass-heavy attack, and they coasted to a 38-3 win over the visiting Patriots on Friday in the season opener for both teams.

The game was part of the Corky Kell-Dave Hunter Classic, and marked the debut of Paladins coach John Thompson. He took over for Tim McFarlin, who left for Georgia Tech, after serving under him as defensive coordinator the previous two seasons.

“We were physical early on both sides of the line of scrimmage,” Thompson said. “They really played well, and I just liked the way we did things...Overall, I’m really pleased.”

The Paladins (1-0), ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, were led by CJ Givers, who rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 carries. He had 185 yards and three of his touchdowns on nine carries by halftime, including a 92-yard touchdown run — his third — that pushed the Paladins ahead 21-0 with 0:58 left in the first.

Givers, a sophomore, holds an offer from Georgia Tech. His lead blocker, 5-star recruit and junior Josh Petty, holds 24 offers, including Georgia.

“CJ can take it to the house on any given play,” Thompson said. “He played physical and ran hard.”

Another sophomore, Jonathan Granby, did well starting at quarterback following the graduation of Caleb McMickle, now at Houston. Granby showed off his mobility, rushing twice for 34 yards, and was 5 of 9 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown.

“Jonathan really showed he’s going to be a weapon running the football,” Thompson said. “That’s a new advantage of what our offense can do.”

The Patriots’ first five possessions ended with three punts and two interceptions, and the Paladins scored on each ensuing possession with Givers’ touchdowns, a Nathan Chapman 22-yard field goal and a Josh Milhollin 22-yard reception, which put the Paladins ahead 31-0 with 2:11 left in the half.

The Paladins held Mount Pisgah to 22 rushing yards on 18 carries, and 211 yards on 24-for-49 attempts in the passing game, hauling in three interceptions.

Milhollin, a senior committed to Army, led the Paladins with 42 receiving yards and a touchdown on two catches.

Bryce Barton’s 32-yard field goal at the end of the first half would be Mount Pisgah’s only points.

Givers’ fourth rushing score, from 3 yards out, came with 7:22 left in the third quarter and brought the score to its final margin.

A running clock was used in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots (0-1) of A Division I will look to rebound next week against another 2A school, Mount Paran. The Patriots finished 9-4 last year and reached the quarterfinals.

The Paladins travel to Sharpsburg next week to play Trinity Christian of 4A.

Friday’s game was a rematch from last year’s Kell Classic, which the Patriots won 21-18.

Mount Pisgah 0 3 0 0 - 3

Fellowship Christian 21 10 7 0 - 38

F — Givers 6 run (Nathan Chapman kick)

F — Givers 8 run (Chapman kick)

F — Givers 92 run (Chapman kick)

F — Chapman 22 FG

M — Bryce Barton 32 FG

F — Josh Milhollin 22 pass from Jonathan Granby (Chapman kick)