X

Elite field vying for GHSA slow-pitch softball championship

Credit: GHSA Twitter

Credit: GHSA Twitter

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

The GHSA Slow Pitch Softball season will end at Twin Creeks in Woodstock on April 19-20 after two sectional qualifying rounds at Twin Creeks and Southern Pines in Dublin. The results of the sectional qualifying round left a stacked field of contenders trying for a title.

The championship bracket is double-elimination and provides teams a chance to overcome an early stumble with victories in the loser’s bracket to still have a chance at the championship.

A LOOK BACK AT HISTORY

Slow pitch softball began as a GHSA-sanctioned sport in 1981 and involved Classes A-4A until 1998 when it transitioned to Classes A, 2A, 4A/3A and 5A. Then, in 2001, the GHSA awarded championships in Classes A, 3A/2A and 5A/4A. The format shifted again in 2002 when it condensed to Classes 3A/2A/A and 5A/4A. Then in 2004, it became a one-class open event until 2009 when it was disbanded.

A STORIED RESURGENCE

Since returning as a GHSA championship in 2017, defending-champion Haralson County has three state championships – 2017, 2018 and last season. Through the sectional qualifying rounds, Haralson beat Gainesville 28-2, Sequoyah 7-4 and Franklin County 11-0 to earn a trip to the championship where it will face Oconee County in the opening round.

Oconee County is on the hunt for the program’s first title after beating Wilkinson County 7-0, Dodge County 3-1 and North Oconee 18-1 in the loser’s bracket after losing to Jefferson 15-1 in the winner’s bracket finals. Jefferson, the 2000 Class A champion, enjoyed a BYE in the first round of sectionals and then beat Commerce 24-2 and Oconee County 15-1 to advance to the championship. Jefferson will open the tournament against Franklin County.

Franklin County had a BYE in the first round of the sectionals and then beat Woodstock 13-2, lost to Haralson County 11-0 and beat Elbert County 8-7 in the loser’s bracket to keep its chances for a first-ever championship alive.

West Laurens won its only state championship in the 2000 4A/3A bracket and is trying for the team’s second title after beating North Oconee 20-0 and Thomas County Central 27-0. It will begin the championship trek against Sequoyah in the first round. Sequoyah earned its championship berth after beating Elbert County 13-2, but a 7-4 loss to Haralson County sent it to the loser’s bracket where it outlasted Johnson-Gainesville 27-0, Woodstock 2-0 and Cherokee 17-16 to advance.

Dodge County’s lone championship came in 1997 when it won the 2A title and after losing to Dodge County 3-1 following its first-round BYE, it beat Commerce 27-0 and Thomas County Central 21-0 to advance. Dodge will face 2019 champion Creekview to open the tournament. Creekview earned its championship berth after beating Johnson-Gainesville 21-1, Etowah 9-8 and Cherokee 12-7.

The games begin Wednesday at 11 a.m. on Fields 1, 2, 3, and 4 at Twin Creeks with Haralson facing Oconee County on Field 1, Jefferson playing Franklin County on Field 2, West Laurens playing Sequoyah on Field 3 and Dodge County meeting Creekview on Field 4. Following the opening games, the winners will play on Field 3 and 4, while the losers in the opening round will play on Field 1 and 2 at 1 p.m. The second round of the loser’s bracket will play at 3 p.m. on Fields 1 and 2 and the third round of the loser’s bracket will play at 5 p.m. on Field 4.

LET’S CROWN A CHAMPION

On championship Thursday, the semifinals of the winner’s bracket will play at 10 a.m. on Field 3 to determine one finals contender and then the loser’s bracket final will send the other team to the finals on Field 3 at noon. The championship series will begin at 2 p.m. on Field 3 and if needed, the second game will take place at 4 p.m.

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Is Jalen Carter the real deal or a potential NFL bust?11h ago

Credit: AP

After dealing with hamstring strain, Max Fried will start for Braves on Monday in San...

Credit: Bob Andres

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s spring game

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things we learned from Georgia’s G-Day game

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things we learned from Georgia’s G-Day game

Credit: AP

Skoronski’s short arm length being scrutinized for left tackle
The Latest

Credit: Cecil Copeland

Track and Field Blog: Westlake girls, Shiloh boys shine at Christian Coleman Invitational
35m ago
GHSA Gymnastics Championship Preview
1h ago
Boys soccer blog: Second-round pairings provide ranked vs. ranked
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Lane Bros. Photo Archive

Why did they chop the ‘last mansion’ on Peachtree into pieces?
4h ago
Deadly Alabama shooting underscores grim link between guns, youths in America
6h ago
High school football player among 4 killed in Alabama shooting
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top