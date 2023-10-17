BreakingNews
Elbert County moves to No. 4 after stopping Rabun County streak

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
32 minutes ago
Elbert County’s 21-9 victory against then-No. 4 Rabun County ended the Wildcats 50-game winning streak in region games – the longest streak in the state – and highlighted the Week 9 action.

Jacari Brown scored on a 70-yard run to put Elbert ahead 7-0 early in the game, and a 30-yard pass from Jayvyn Hickman to Jayden Thompson extended the lead. Braydon Scarborough completed a 20-yard pass to Malik Moon with 10 minutes left in the game to give Elbert the 21-3 lead.

Elbert climbed to No. 4 this week; Rabun settled at No. 5.

The other active teams in the Class A Division I top-10 had little issues.

Six players scored touchdowns to lead No. 2 Swainsboro (8-0, 2-0) to a 63-0 victory against East Laurens.

Trion’s Toby Maddox scored five touchdowns on 11 carries to lead the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (7-0, 3-0) to a 3-0 lead in Region 7, tied with Pepperell (4-3, 3-0). Bleckley County kept the No. 6 spot in the polls after beating Jefferson County 42-2.

No. 7-ranked Commerce relied on Jace Lyle and Terrance Burtch, who combined for four touchdowns, to beat Athens Christian 39-0. No. 8-ranked Lamar County beat Temple 23-0 to move to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in Region 4 play behind a touchdown run from ZyQuavius Hughley.

Bryan County stayed at No. 10 after its 34-13 victory against Screven County. Austin Clemons rushed for 207 yards and a touchdown.

In Class A Division II, half of the top 10 – No. 2 Greene County, No. 4 Macon County, No. 7 Jenkins County, No. 8 Aquinas and No. 9 Telfair County – did not play.

Top-ranked Schley County relied on its backs to move past Taylor County 45-6. Senior Kabreon Aldridge had 11 carries for 146 yards and three touchdowns; junior Zayden Walker had six carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns, and Jeremiah Rogers had eight carries for 91 yards and a touchdown.

No. 3-ranked Manchester (6-1, 4-0) is tied atop the Region 6 standings with Schley County after beating Greenville 42-0. The two front-runners will play at Schley County on Friday.

The rest of the active ranked teams did not face strong challenges: No. 5 Clinch County beat Turner County 49-21; No. 6 Bowdon defeated Christian Heritage 48-17, and No. 10 Early County moved past Terrell County 45-22.

Class A Division I results

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-1) did not play.

2. (2) Swainsboro (8-0) beat East Laurens 63-0.

3. (3) Trion (7-0) beat Chattooga 52-17.

4. (5) Elbert County (7-1) beat Rabun County 21-9.

5. (4) Rabun County (6-2) lost to Elbert County 21-9.

6. (6) Bleckley County (6-2) beat Jefferson County 42-2.

7. (7) Commerce (7-1) beat Athens Christian 39-0.

8. (8) Lamar County (6-2) beat Temple 23-0.

9. (9) Mount Vernon (5-2) did not play.

10. (10) Bryan County (7-1) beat Screven County 34-13.

Class A Division II results

1. (1) Schley County (7-0) beat Taylor County 45-6.

2. (2) Greene County (7-0) did not play.

3. (3) Manchester (6-1) beat Greenville 42-0.

4. (4) Macon County (5-2) did not play.

5. (5) Clinch County (7-1) beat Turner County 49-21.

6. (6) Bowdon (7-2) beat Christian Heritage 48-17.

7. (7) Jenkins County (7-0) did not play.

8. (9) Aquinas (6-1) did not play.

9. (10) Telfair County (6-0) did not play.

10. (8) Early County (6-2) beat Terrell County 45-22.

