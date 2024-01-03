Douglass boys team heads into tough Region 5 stretch

Douglass-Atlanta’s boys team has been pretty good at basketball this season, but when it gets into the heart of region play next week the state should find out just how good.

The Astros, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, are sandwiched between top-ranked Sandy Creek and No. 3 Cedar Grove. Douglass will travel to Sandy Creek on Jan. 9 to help determine the Region 5 status and state pecking order.

Douglass, 11-7, has three in-state losses (63-48 to Decatur, 64-58 to Jackson-Atlanta and 66-58 to Mays) and four out-of-state tournament losses. The team has lost three of its last five games in holiday tournament play against top-tier teams. The hope is that the stout competition Douglass has faced will prepare it for the tough region schedule ahead.