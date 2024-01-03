Douglass boys team heads into tough Region 5 stretch

Douglass-Atlanta’s boys team has been pretty good at basketball this season, but when it gets into the heart of region play next week the state should find out just how good.
The Astros, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, are sandwiched between top-ranked Sandy Creek and No. 3 Cedar Grove. Douglass will travel to Sandy Creek on Jan. 9 to help determine the Region 5 status and state pecking order.
Douglass, 11-7, has three in-state losses (63-48 to Decatur, 64-58 to Jackson-Atlanta and 66-58 to Mays) and four out-of-state tournament losses. The team has lost three of its last five games in holiday tournament play against top-tier teams. The hope is that the stout competition Douglass has faced will prepare it for the tough region schedule ahead.
Seniors Noah Treadwell and R.J. Winegarner and juniors Josh and Jacob Mickell have led the team. Treadwell averages 18 points with five rebounds and three assists. Winegarner adds 12 points per game with eight rebounds and two assists. Josh Mickell is scoring 11.7 points per game and adds four assists, and Jacob is scoring 10 points per game with three rebounds and two assists.
On the girls side, top-ranked Hebron Christian (11-2) will face Class A Division I No. 1 St. Francis (12-4) Wednesday before opening Region 8 play Jan. 9 against Oconee County at home. Hebron is coming off a 63-42 victory against Class 7A Newton on Saturday in the Social Circle holiday event and has yet to lose to an in-state opponent. The losses came against New York’s Long Island Lutheran (61-54) and Florida’s Montverde Academy (63-52).
Class 3A boys top-10
1. Sandy Creek
2. Douglass
3. Cedar Grove
4. Hebron Christian
5. Long County
6. Richmond Academy
7. Cross Creek
8. Monroe Area
9. Dougherty
10. Monroe
Class 3A girls top-10
1. Hebron Christian
2. Wesleyan
3. Pickens
4. Carver-Columbus
5. White County
6. Dawson County
7. Hart County
8. Cross Creek
9. Dougherty
10. Monroe
