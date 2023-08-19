Coweta-Fayette Kickoff Classic: East Coweta 28, Starr’s Mill 21

East Coweta’s Derrion Horsley returned a fourth-quarter kickoff 78 yards to help the Indians to a 28-21 win over Starr’s Mill in the opening game of the Coweta-Fayette Kickoff Classic at Newnan High School.

Starr’s Mill had tied the game seconds earlier at 8:56 on a 2-yard run by Dorsey Benefield, a drive set up by Taylor Ratinaud’s interception, his second of the game, and ensuing return.

But Horsley took matters in his own hands and followed the blocking of freshman Chance Gilbert all the way down the field for the game-changing score.

“I’m thinking, they just made a big play, I’ve got to convert,” Horsely said. “Got to make a big play.”

East Coweta coach John Small said, “We’re a young team, so it can go one of two ways. But the message our coaches have been preaching, the older guys have been preaching is to stay the course … stay in it … stay up. You know, that’s what they did. They responded. You need a game like that.”

East Coweta quarterback Cohen Peeples, making his first varsity start, grew in confidence as the game progressed. He threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns and overcame three interceptions.

East Coweta scored on its second possession when Peeples hit Deshaun Horsley on an 81-yard post. Starr’s Mill answered and tied the score at 7-7 when Andersen Cardoza broke to the outside and scored on a 48-yard run.

The Indians regained the lead in the second quarter after its defense bottled up Starr’s Mill inside its own 10 and forced a punt, a shank that went only 6 yards and set East Coweta up at the 17. After a penalty, the Indians scored when Dylan Barber powered in from the 8.

East Coweta took a 21-7 lead on its first possession of the third quarter when Peeples connected with Seth Gritton for a 53-yard touchdown pass. Starr’s Mill answered when Benefield went off tackle for 4-yard run that cut the lead to 21-14. It stayed that way until the Panthers tied the game with 8:56 remaining.

Starr’s Mill was led by quarterback Logan Inagawa, who ran for 102 yards and threw for 98. Cardoza rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

“We just made too many mistakes,” Starr’s Mill coach Chad Phillips said. “You can’t make those kind of mistakes and expect to beat a team like East Coweta.”

The victory avenged last year’s 27-17 loss to Starr’s Mill.