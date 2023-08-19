BreakingNews
Carson Beck wins battle for starting quarterback for Georgia Bulldogs

Coweta-Fayette Kickoff Classic: East Coweta 28, Starr’s Mill 21

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Credit: Stan Awtrey

High School Sports Blog
By
52 minutes ago
X

East Coweta’s Derrion Horsley returned a fourth-quarter kickoff 78 yards to help the Indians to a 28-21 win over Starr’s Mill in the opening game of the Coweta-Fayette Kickoff Classic at Newnan High School.

Starr’s Mill had tied the game seconds earlier at 8:56 on a 2-yard run by Dorsey Benefield, a drive set up by Taylor Ratinaud’s interception, his second of the game, and ensuing return.

But Horsley took matters in his own hands and followed the blocking of freshman Chance Gilbert all the way down the field for the game-changing score.

“I’m thinking, they just made a big play, I’ve got to convert,” Horsely said. “Got to make a big play.”

East Coweta coach John Small said, “We’re a young team, so it can go one of two ways. But the message our coaches have been preaching, the older guys have been preaching is to stay the course … stay in it … stay up. You know, that’s what they did. They responded. You need a game like that.”

East Coweta quarterback Cohen Peeples, making his first varsity start, grew in confidence as the game progressed. He threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns and overcame three interceptions.

East Coweta scored on its second possession when Peeples hit Deshaun Horsley on an 81-yard post. Starr’s Mill answered and tied the score at 7-7 when Andersen Cardoza broke to the outside and scored on a 48-yard run.

The Indians regained the lead in the second quarter after its defense bottled up Starr’s Mill inside its own 10 and forced a punt, a shank that went only 6 yards and set East Coweta up at the 17. After a penalty, the Indians scored when Dylan Barber powered in from the 8.

East Coweta took a 21-7 lead on its first possession of the third quarter when Peeples connected with Seth Gritton for a 53-yard touchdown pass. Starr’s Mill answered when Benefield went off tackle for 4-yard run that cut the lead to 21-14. It stayed that way until the Panthers tied the game with 8:56 remaining.

Starr’s Mill was led by quarterback Logan Inagawa, who ran for 102 yards and threw for 98. Cardoza rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

“We just made too many mistakes,” Starr’s Mill coach Chad Phillips said. “You can’t make those kind of mistakes and expect to beat a team like East Coweta.”

The victory avenged last year’s 27-17 loss to Starr’s Mill.

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Credit: Stan Awtrey

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump is front-runner, but indictments worry Georgia Republicans3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

THE GATHERING 2023
LIVE: A reminder of Trump’s strength at Atlanta conference featuring his rivals

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Christie slams Trump as ‘coward’ who will lose if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024
6h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BEHIND THE SCENES
Fifteen hours at the Fulton courthouse
10h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BEHIND THE SCENES
Fifteen hours at the Fulton courthouse
10h ago

Credit: Shawn Still for state Senate

State senator could be suspended over Trump indictment
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Norcross 45, Marietta 23
3h ago
Westlake 52, North Cobb 28
17h ago
Week 1 high school football scores
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Darnell Wilburn/ Kennesaw State

KSU student’s baseball app among best at Apple coding challenge
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
Politics: How to follow updates about Erick Erickson's event, the Gathering
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top