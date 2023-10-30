Cook to appeal forfeits to board; GHSA plans to fight court ruling

Credit: Collin C. Chappelle / AJC Special

Credit: Collin C. Chappelle / AJC Special

High School Sports Blog
By
28 minutes ago
X

Cook High will make a final appeal Tuesday before the Georgia High School Association’s board of trustees to overturn five forfeits assessed to its football team.

The forfeits, announced Oct. 20, were temporarily restored to victories Friday by a Georgia superior court, which issued a restraining order.

GHSA executive director Robin Hines said Monday that the GHSA planned to appeal the court’s ruling unless the trustees moved in favor of Cook on Tuesday. Hines had no further comment.

The GHSA this month determined that Cook used an ineligible player, who was identified in court documents as Kyree Fuller.

Fuller transferred from Lowndes High in January. One of Cook’s assistant coaches was on Lowndes’ staff for the 2022 season. GHSA bylaw 1.72 requires that a transfer student sit out a year if he follows a coach to his new school.

The GHSA had approved Fuller’s transfer in August but later declared him ineligible when a rival school, Fitzgerald, notified the GHSA of Fuller’s connection to the former Lowndes coach.

In issuing the restraining order, Alapaha Circuit judge Clayton A. Tomlinson stated Friday that the GHSA had no provision in its bylaws to punish an athlete or a team retroactively once the GHSA declares the athlete eligible.

With five forfeits, Cook needed to win its final three games – including an upset of defending region champion Fitzgerald last week – to salvage its playoff streak that dates to 2000. Cook is 2-0 since the forfeits were announced, including a 14-7 victory over Fitzgerald.

If the forfeits remain victories, Cook will win the Region 1-2A title with an 8-2 overall record and 6-0 in region play. If the forfeits are restored, Cook would need to beat Worth County (5-4, 3-2) on Friday and possibly wait out standings tiebreakers to be among the four playoff qualifiers.

“The situation in our program over the past weeks has brought us closer as a staff and as a team,’’ Cook coach Byron Slack said. “I have never been prouder to be associated with a group of kids. When we got the news last Friday [Oct. 20 announcing the five forfeits] it would have been easy for them to not perform and fall short. And I don’t think anyone would have blamed them. But they went out and played a great game versus Dodge County [and won 27-7]. The kids and their families have represented Cook County with dignity and class.’’

Slack would not comment on specifics of the case.

“I don’t know the actual process and what comes next,’' Slack said. “I have turned the situation over to our administrative staff, and they will let me know the next steps to be taken. As a coach, I have to focus on getting our kids ready to play our next game.”

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

AJC INVESTIGATION
White supremacists profit on messages targeting Atlanta Jews2h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Falcons' Grady Jarrett out for season with torn ACL
1h ago

Credit: David Barnes/AJC

The Jolt: Georgia leaders condemn ‘Heil Hitler’ sign on I-75 overpass
4h ago

Credit: TNS

A different kind of COVID vaccine is available. Will it make a difference?
6h ago

Credit: TNS

A different kind of COVID vaccine is available. Will it make a difference?
6h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Study: Minority status plays role in depression in college students
6h ago
The Latest

Cook beats Fitzgerald for 1st time since 2010
43m ago
Maxwell summary after Week 11
3h ago
How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 11
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia redistricting ruling shakes up a divided, Republican-led state
Production officially ended at CNN Center in Atlanta Friday, moving to Midtown
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top