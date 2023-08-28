Class A: Prince Avenue’s Philo has big night vs. Nashville Christian

Aaron Philo was 16-of-25 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns on six carries to lead Class A Division I Prince Avenue Christian past Nashville Christian 42-0 in a game that highlighted the second week of the season.

Philo, who has committed to play at Georgia Tech, passed to sophomore C.J. Dockery, freshman Hudson Hill and junior Thornton Hester for touchdowns. Senior Connor Causby had 11 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown for the Wolverines.

In Class A Division I, Swainsboro upended Class 2A Washington County 46-6, and No. 3 Rabun County lost to Class 3A No. 7 Stephens County, 35-0. Elbert County, ranked No. 4, lost to Class 4A Madison County, 55-35. Irwin County entered Week 2 ranked No. 5 and defeated Division II Dooly County, 34-20. Brooks County, ranked No. 7, lost to Class 4A No. 6 Wayne County 14-0, but it did hold a higher-classed and ranked team to just two touchdowns.

In Class A Division II, the top two programs – No. 1 Schley County and No. 2 Manchester – were idle, while the other top-10 teams struggled. No. 3 Bowdon lost to Class 4A Central-Carroll, 34-14, and No. 4 Clinch County lost to No. 9 Macon County 22-19 in the only meeting between ranked teams from the same class in Week 2. Johnson County, ranked No. 6, lost to Jenkins County, 28-26, and No. 7 McIntosh County Academy lost to Class 6A Glynn Academy, 14-6.

The game between No. 10 Telfair County and Lanier County was postponed.

Class A Division I Top-10 Week 2 results

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian defeated Nashville Christian (Tenn.) 42-0.

2. (2) Swainsboro defeated Class 2A Washington County 46-6.

3. (4) Rabun County lost to Class 3A No. 7 Stephens County 35-0

4. (8) Elbert County lost to Class 4A Madison County 55-35

5. (3) Irwin County defeated Class A Division II Dooly County 34-20.

6. (7) Bleckley County defeated Class A Division II Wilcox County 34-20

7. (5) Brooks County lost to Class 4A No. 6 Wayne County 14-0.

8. (9) Lamar County lost to Class 4A Upson-Lee 38-7.

9. (10) Trion defeated Class 3A LaFayette 28-0.

10. (NR) Dublin was idle.

Class A Division II Top-10 Week 2 results

1. (2) Schley County was idle.

2. (5) Manchester was idle.

3. (1) Bowdon lost to Class 4A Central-Carroll 34-14

4. (3) Clinch County lost to No. 9 Macon County 22-19

5. (6) Early County defeated Seminole County 33-13.

6. (7) Johnson County lost to Jenkins County 28-26

7. (8) McIntosh County Academy lost to Class 6A Glynn Academy 14-6.

8. (NR) Aquinas defeated Class 2A Westside-Augusta 14-12.

9. (NR) Macon County defeated Class A Division II No. 4 Clinch County 22-19.

10. (NR) Telfair County at Lanier County was postponed.