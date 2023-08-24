BreakingNews
Class A: Clinch County meets Macon County in a battle of ranked Division II teams

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago
Clinch County has played Macon County eight times since 1970, and last year’s 24-20 victory was the first in the series for the Panthers.

Clinch, ranked No. 4 in Division II, has a chance for a second victory Friday, when it travels to No. 8 Macon County.

Both teams enter the game after successful openers, In Clinch’s 35-14 victory against Berrien last week, senior Jeremy Bell had 11 carries for 194 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers.

Macon County won 28-0 against Whitefield Academy. Quarterback Brian Harris Jr. was 11-of-13 passing for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Jeremiah Soloman had two receptions for 57 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Hikeem Perkins had a 15-yard touchdown reception.

In Class A Division I, No. 3 Rabun County will travel to Class 3A No. 7 Stephens County. Rabun has won five consecutive games against Stephens.

Rabun sophomore quarterback Ty Truelove was 15-of-20 passing for 220 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 45-21 victory against Haralson County last week.

Stephens is riding momentum from a come-from-behind victory against Habersham Central last week, capped by a 31-yard field goal from Luke Waters with seconds remaining.

Brooks County will travel to Class 4A No. 6 Wayne County looking to right the ship after losing 42-20 at Class 4A No. 2 Thomasville last week. The Trojans dropped two spots to No. 7 following the loss.

Class A Division I Top10 schedule

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0) vs. Nashville Christian (Tenn.)

2. (2) Swainsboro (1-0) vs. Class 2A Washington County.

3. (4) Rabun County (1-0) at Class 3A No. 7 Stephens County.

4. (8) Elbert County (1-0) vs. Class 4A Madison County.

5. (3) Irwin County (0-1) at Class A Division II Dooly County.

6. (7) Bleckley County (1-0) vs. Class A Division II Wilcox County.

7. (5) Brooks County (0-1) at Class 4A No. 6 Wayne County.

8. (9) Lamar County (1-0) vs. Class 4A Upson-Lee.

9. (10) Trion (1-0) vs. Class 3A LaFayette.

10. (NR) Dublin (1-0) Off.

Class A Division II Top-10 schedule

1. (2) Schley County (1-0) vs. Off.

2. (5) Manchester (1-0) Off.

3. (1) Bowdon (0-1) at Class 4A Central-Carroll.

4. (3) Clinch County (1-0) at No. 9 Macon County.

5. (6) Early County (1-0) vs. Seminole County.

6. (7) Johnson County (0-0) opens season vs. Jenkins County.

7. (8) McIntosh County Academy (1-0) vs. Class 6A Glynn Academy.

8. (NR) Aquinas (1-0) at Class 2A Westside-Augusta.

9. (NR) Macon County (1-0) vs. Class A Division II No. 4 Clinch County.

10. (NR) Telfair County (0-0) opens season at Lanier County.

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
