Class A Basketball blog: Eighth-ranked Dublin boys spread the wealth during seven-game streak

After losing 42-38 in their opener against Houston County, the Dublin boys have started playing some good basketball.
Dublin, coming off a 58-53 victory against Washington County, has won seven consecutive games. Since the loss to Houston County on Nov. 26, Dublin defeated West Laurens 62-58 in overtime, Wheeler County 80-40, Vidalia 52-47, Dodge County 57-55, First Presbyterian Day 86-22, Peach County 65-27 and Washington County 58-53.
Dublin, ranked eighth in Class A Division I, is averaging 62 points per game. It gets scoring from eight players averaging at least five points per game.
Gavin Greene, a 5-foot-11, 150-pound guard, is averaging 10 points with four rebounds, three steals and 2.5 assists. Sophomore Isaiah Philyaw averages 10 points with four rebounds and two steals. Senior Dayshun Peacock averages eight points with a team-leading eight rebounds. Senior Malik Smith and sophomore Javion Harris are averaging seven points each. AJ Johnson (6 points), Nasir Johnson (5) and Keem Marion (5) also factor.
The Fighting Irish will play at Metter (1-6) Thursday and at Washington County on Friday. They return home against Fitzgerald on Jan. 3. Dublin will open region play Jan. 6 against Swainsboro on the road.
