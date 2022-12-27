ajc logo
X

Class A Basketball blog: Eighth-ranked Dublin boys spread the wealth during seven-game streak

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
42 minutes ago

After losing 42-38 in their opener against Houston County, the Dublin boys have started playing some good basketball.

Dublin, coming off a 58-53 victory against Washington County, has won seven consecutive games. Since the loss to Houston County on Nov. 26, Dublin defeated West Laurens 62-58 in overtime, Wheeler County 80-40, Vidalia 52-47, Dodge County 57-55, First Presbyterian Day 86-22, Peach County 65-27 and Washington County 58-53.

Dublin, ranked eighth in Class A Division I, is averaging 62 points per game. It gets scoring from eight players averaging at least five points per game.

Gavin Greene, a 5-foot-11, 150-pound guard, is averaging 10 points with four rebounds, three steals and 2.5 assists. Sophomore Isaiah Philyaw averages 10 points with four rebounds and two steals. Senior Dayshun Peacock averages eight points with a team-leading eight rebounds. Senior Malik Smith and sophomore Javion Harris are averaging seven points each. AJ Johnson (6 points), Nasir Johnson (5) and Keem Marion (5) also factor.

The Fighting Irish will play at Metter (1-6) Thursday and at Washington County on Friday. They return home against Fitzgerald on Jan. 3. Dublin will open region play Jan. 6 against Swainsboro on the road.

Class A Division I Boys Top-10

1. Mt. Bethel

2. King’s Ridge

3. Mt. Pisgah

4. Mt. Vernon

5. Social Circle

6. Darlington

7. Tallulah Falls

8. Dublin

9. Savannah

10. Oglethorpe County

Class A Division II Boys Top-10

1. Greenforest Christian

2. Christian Heritage

3. Portal

4. Wilkinson County

5. Manchester

6. Charlton County

7. Mitchell County

8. Macon County

9. Calhoun County

10. Dooly County

Class A Division I Girls Top-10

1. Galloway

2. St. Francis

3. Woodville-Tompkins

4. Elbert County

5. Rabun County

6. Lamar County

7. Athens Christian

8. Oglethorpe County

9. Darlington

10. Bryan County

Class A Division II Girls Top-10

1. Taylor County

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Schley County

4. Clinch County

5. Turner County

6. Montgomery County

7. Mount Zion-Carroll

8. Jenkins County

9. Seminole County

10. Towns County

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves bring back Jackson Stephens on split contract 18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA secondary has been ‘harping on technique’ after SEC Championship
8h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud said Georgia finished second in his recruiting
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Countdown to Peach Bowl: What the players will get this year
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Countdown to Peach Bowl: What the players will get this year
8h ago

Planning the Peach Bowl is a yearlong effort
8h ago
The Latest

Class 3A Basketball Blog: Upson-Lee prepping for solid region run
1h ago
Class 5A blog: Kell’s Henderson passes 2,000-point mark
3h ago
Class 2A blog: Top girls players
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia visits College Football Hall of Fame ahead of Peach Bowl
7h ago
How did Atlanta become the center of the college football universe?
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top