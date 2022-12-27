Class A Basketball blog: Eighth-ranked Dublin boys spread the wealth during seven-game streak

Dublin, coming off a 58-53 victory against Washington County, has won seven consecutive games. Since the loss to Houston County on Nov. 26, Dublin defeated West Laurens 62-58 in overtime, Wheeler County 80-40, Vidalia 52-47, Dodge County 57-55, First Presbyterian Day 86-22, Peach County 65-27 and Washington County 58-53.

Dublin, ranked eighth in Class A Division I, is averaging 62 points per game. It gets scoring from eight players averaging at least five points per game.