Class A Basketball blog: Charlton County boys led by two high-scoring sophomores

In the 49-48 victory against Turner County (5-9, 1-1), Charlton (13-1, 1-0) took a 14-9 lead entering the second quarter but trailed 26-24 at the half after a 17-10 run from Turner. Charlton, ranked No. 8 in the AJC poll, cut the lead to 35-34 entering the fourth quarter before holding on to win.

Two high-scoring sophomores, Elyiss Williams and Jarvius Wright, have led the way for Charlton.