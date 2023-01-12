BreakingNews
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado warnings canceled in DeKalb, Fulton counties
Class A Basketball blog: Charlton County boys led by two high-scoring sophomores

By Seth Ellerbee
49 minutes ago

Charlton County’s eight-game winning streak is safe after a closely contested victory against Turner County in the Indians’ Region 2-Division II opener Tuesday.

In the 49-48 victory against Turner County (5-9, 1-1), Charlton (13-1, 1-0) took a 14-9 lead entering the second quarter but trailed 26-24 at the half after a 17-10 run from Turner. Charlton, ranked No. 8 in the AJC poll, cut the lead to 35-34 entering the fourth quarter before holding on to win.

Two high-scoring sophomores, Elyiss Williams and Jarvius Wright, have led the way for Charlton.

Williams and junior Darrius Thomas each scored 17 points against Turner. Williams, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound power forward, averages 19 points with a team-leading 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Wright also is averaging 19 points, with three rebounds and two steals. Senior Jaylen King adds 12 points and eight rebounds per game. Thomas averages eight points and a team-leading four assists. Junior Ja’mari Hamilton contributes seven points, three rebounds and two steals per game.

The Indians opened the season with five victories before a 71-66 loss against No. 5 Calhoun County (12-3, 5-1). Since then, the Indians have beaten Randolph-Clay (70-40), Lithia Springs (66-37), Pike County (67-27), M.L. King (77-52), Brooks County (64-42), Pierce County (61-53) and Hilliard (Fla.) (71-67).

Charlton will play region games at Lanier County (9-7, 2-0) Saturday and at home against Clinch County (7-2, 0-0) Tuesday.

Class A Division I Boys Top-10

1. Mount Bethel Christian (11-4)

2. Mount Pisgah Christian (12-5)

3. King’s Ridge Christian (11-4)

4. Mount Vernon (9-7)

5. Darlington (12-2)

6. Tallulah Falls (10-2)

7. Dublin (11-2)

8. Savannah (12-4)

9. Social Circle (6-6)

10. St. Francis (6-9)

Class A Division II Boys Top-10

1. Greenforest Christian (7-6)

2. Christian Heritage (12-0)

3. Portal (11-1)

4. Mitchell County (12-1)

5. Calhoun County (10-2)

6. Manchester (11-2)

7. Wilkinson County (8-5)

8. Charlton County (12-1)

9. Macon County (12-2)

10. Telfair County (9-2)

Class A Division I Girls Top-10

1. St. Francis (13-5)

2. Galloway (14-3)

3. Elbert County (12-3)

4. Rabun County (14-1)

5. Woodville-Tompkins (11-4)

6. Lamar County (13-3)

7. Pelham (7-2)

8. Trion (10-1)

9. Darlington (12-4)

10. Athens Christian (10-4)

Class A Division II Girls Top-10

1. Lake Oconee Academy (13-1)

2. Clinch County (10-0)

3. Turner County (12-2)

4. Schley County (7-1)

5. Taylor County (12-1)

6. Montgomery County (13-1)

7. Mt. Zion-Carroll (14-3)

8. Jenkins County (11-2)

9. Macon County (9-4)

10. Early County (9-5)

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
