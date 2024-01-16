Class 7A blog: Boys basketball standings, news

Region 2: Pebblebrook’s ugly overall record means nothing now as each of its region rivals have been tagged with a loss. Pebblebrook has won four its past five games, its only loss a close one, 58-50 to Gray Collegiate, a top-five overall team in South Carolina. The Falcons’ home game Friday against Carrollton, a quarterfinal team last season and the defending champion, is a big one.

Region 3: McEachern has proven itself over the past few days to be a national power. The Indians were 2-2 in tournaments in Springfield, Mo., and Springfield, Mass. The Indians defeated (with the opponent’s MaxPreps national rankings noted) Edmund North (No. 6) and Vashon (No. 74) and lost to Paul VI (No. 1) and Harvard-Westlake (No. 8). The Harvard score was 60-59 in overtime Monday. McEachern’s Ace Bailey, the state’s consensus No. 1 recruit and a Rutgers signee, scored 23 points and had 14 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Region 4: Grayson lost its second game of the season last weekend to Perry, an Arizona team, 64-63 on a 3-point shot at the buzzer in Missouri, then bounced back to defeat Bishop McNamara, a solid Missouri team, 78-55 on Monday. Grayson remains unbeaten in Georgia and beat No. 2 McEachern in both teams’ opening game in November. Grayson crushed No. 4 Archer, its region rival, 73-38, but Archer later beat Newton 61-54 and jumped the Rams in the rankings. There are no games between the top-10 teams in this region this week.

Region 5: No. 6 Walton plays at No. 3 Wheeler on Wednesday. Wheeler is the defending region and state champion.

West Forsyth beat Milton 69-66 last Tuesday to become the region favorite. Lambert is the defending champion. Lambert is at Milton on Wednesday. This region was the most suspenseful through the regular season and tournament last season but went 0-4 in the first round of the playoffs.

Region 7: No. 6 Berkmar plays at No. 10 Peachtree Ridge on Friday for the region lead. Berkmar beat Peachtree Ridge 66-62 in December, so it will be hard to head off the Patriots if they sweep the season series. This is the only Class 7A region without an unbeaten team in region play. Berkmar lost early to Norcross Berkmar lost in early December to Norcross.

Region 8: Buford, the defending champion, plays at home Tuesday against Collins Hill.