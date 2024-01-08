Class 7A blog: Boys basketball standings, news

Region 2: Carrollton, a state quarterfinalist, is the defending champion. Pebblebrook has great tradition but is down, although the 5-11 record is the work of an impossible schedule. Westlake is another perennial region contender. Carrollton is home to Westlake on Tuesday.

Region 3: McEachern forward Ace Bailey is the state’s top senior prospect, and he’s joined by another top-150 national player, point guard Jaye Nash. McEachern’s losses are to No. 1 Grayson and two out-of-state teams. The Indians beat No. 1 Alexander of Class 6A on Saturday. Harrison and Hillgrove have good teams, but McEachern is believed to be in a class of its own in this region.

Region 4: Grayson has never won a state title nor had such a good team. The Rams are ranked in the top 25 in multiple polls. Among their best players are Gicarri Harris (Purdue) and Jacob Wilkins (Georgia). They’ve lost only to Ridge View, an undefeated South Carolina team. This is the top region in the class, however. Getting through undefeated will be a challenge to any team.

Region 5: Wheeler beat Cherokee for the Class 7A title last season. Wheeler’s first-team all-state players, Isaiah Collier and Arrinten Page, are off to Southern Cal. Cherokee graduated its best two players, also. Walton, a quarterfinal team last season, returns its best, guard Luke Flynn, and is Wheeler’s top challenger. Those teams meet next week.

Region 6: This region was the most suspenseful through the regular season and tournament last season but went 0-4 in the first round of the playoffs, so it has something to prove. The unpublished computer Maxwell Ratings, used to help the AJC in its weekly top 10, rank Milton at No. 15, West Forsyth at No. 16 and Lambert and No. 18 in Class 7A. West Forsyth plays at Milton on Tuesday.

Region 7: Berkmar is ranked No. 5 in the class despite losing to unranked Norcross, the region leader, 59-56 last month on Berkmar’s home court. Berkmar has been more consistent (has a victory over No. 3 Wheeler) while Norcross had a rough start to the season. Norcross, along with Peachtree Ridge, might be the best unranked teams in Class 7A. Norcross was the 7A champion in 2022 and made the semifinals last season. Norcross plays at Peachtree Ridge on Tuesday.

Region 8: Dacula, 6-20 a year ago, has been the surprise team, but the Falcons lost to Collins Hill 46-44 on Friday night, leaving Buford, the defending champion, is the favorite again. This region didn’t get out of the first round in 2023.