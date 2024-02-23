Class 7A blog: 5 second-round basketball games match top-10 teams

The Class 7A state playoffs resume Friday and Saturday after a calm first round.

Higher-seeded teams, all playing at home, were 28-4 in the first round, and none of the four winners was especially surprising.

Archer’s boys, as a fourth seed, beat ninth-ranked Camden County, the Region 1 champion, 53-46, but Archer had spent more weeks in the top-10 than Camden this season. Camden missed a great chance to win its first state-playoff game since the 1970s.