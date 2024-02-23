High School Sports Blog

Class 7A blog: 5 second-round basketball games match top-10 teams

Mill Creek guard Isabella Ragone (5) drives against North Cobb forward Kaiya Sibley-Clark (34) during the first half of the first round of the girls’ Class 7A playoffs at Mill Creek High School, Tuesday, February 20, 2024, in Hoschton, Ga. North Cobb won 45-40. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

By
42 minutes ago

The Class 7A state playoffs resume Friday and Saturday after a calm first round.

Higher-seeded teams, all playing at home, were 28-4 in the first round, and none of the four winners was especially surprising.

Archer’s boys, as a fourth seed, beat ninth-ranked Camden County, the Region 1 champion, 53-46, but Archer had spent more weeks in the top-10 than Camden this season. Camden missed a great chance to win its first state-playoff game since the 1970s.

Berkmar’s boys, another team ranked most of the season, won at second-seeded Lambert 70-35.

Carrollton’s, also ranked for several weeks, won at Hillgrove 71-58

North Cobb was the only girls team to win on the road. The Warriors beat unranked Mill Creek 45-40.

The second round has five games between top-10 teams.

They are No. 4 Newton at No. 2 McEachern (boys), No. 10 Norcross at No. 5 Buford (boys), No. 6 Walton at No. 8 Milton (boys), No. 8 McEachern at No. 1 Grayson (girls) and No. 4 Carrollton at No. 10 Lowndes (girls).

BOYS

R1 #2 Valdosta at R2 #1 Campbell

R7 #3 Berkmar at R5 #1 Wheeler

R4 #2 Newton at R3 #1 McEachern

R7 #2 Norcross at R8 #1 Buford

R8 #2 Mountain View at R7 #1 Peachtree Ridge

R2 #3 Carrollton at R4 #1 Grayson

R5 #2 Walton at R6 #1 Milton

R4 #4 Archer at R2 #2 Pebblebrook

GIRLS

R1 #2 Colquitt County at R2 #1 Campbell

R6 #2 Lambert at R5 #1 Cherokee

R4 #2 Newton at R3 #1 North Paulding

R7 #2 North Gwinnett at R8 #1 Buford

R5 #3 North Cobb at R7 #1 Norcross

R3 #2 McEachern at R4 #1 Grayson

R5 #2 Walton at R6 #1 Milton

R2 #2 Carrollton at R1 #1 Lowndes

