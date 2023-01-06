ajc logo
X

Class 6A: Defending champion Grovetown boys get needed fresh start

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Defending Class 6A boys basketball champion Grovetown has struggled over the first half of the season, posting a 4-8 record against what is ranked by MaxPreps as the most difficult schedule in the classification.

The Warriors will get a fresh start this week when they begin Region 2 play with a 5:30 p.m. game Saturday against South Effingham (6-6, 0-0).

Grovetown opened the season 2-0 but lost its next six games, a stretch that included losses to Class 7A perennial powers McEachern, Buford, Newton and Wheeler. The Warriors enter play this weekend with a two-game losing streak that includes losses to Jones County (64-61) and Pinson Valley, Ala. (77-55) in late December.

Grovetown, led by Class 6A player of the year Frankquon Sherman, was the regular-season and tournament champion in Region 3-6A last year before moving to Region 2 this season. Brunswick is the early leader, although most of the teams in the region have not played a league game yet.

Here’s a look at several of the big games involving Class 6A teams this weekend:

Boys

*River Ridge vs. Etowah (Friday): Etowah remains a top-10 team in 6A despite a 7-7 record that has come against a rugged schedule. The Eagles, 3-0 in Region 6, handed Rome its first region loss Wednesday with an 87-69 victory and now face another one-loss team in River Ridge. A victory in that game likely sets up a battle for first place against region co-leader Sequoyah on Tuesday.

*Hughes vs. Eagle’s Landing (Saturday): Third-ranked Hughes will travel to Gwinnett County to face Class 5A No. 2 Eagle’s Landing at 3:30 p.m. in the Grayson New Year’s Classic. The seven-game event also includes three of the state’s No. 1-ranked teams – Kell (5A), McDonough (4A) and Greenforest (A Division II). Hughes is 7-4 after a 55-40 loss Tuesday night against 7A No. 10 Carrollton.

Girls

*Tift County at Veterans (Friday): Ninth-ranked Veterans, which has jumped out to the early lead in 1-6A, returns to region play in this 6 p.m. game. Veterans is 2-0 in region play and fell to 10-2 overall with a 66-64 non-region loss to 5A No. 2 Warner Robins on Tuesday. Tift County, playing its region opener, is unranked in the human polls but holds the No. 8 spot in the MaxPreps rankings.

*Hughes vs. Griffin (Saturday): Eighth-ranked Hughes (8-4), which entered the weekend on a two-game losing streak, will face 4A No. 1 Griffin at 2:15 p.m. in the She Got Game Classic at the Suwanee Sports Academy. Other 6A teams playing Saturday in the event are River Ridge (3:30 p.m. vs. Hazel Green, Ala.), Forest Park (5 p.m. vs. Carrollton) and Sprayberry (3:30 p.m. vs. West Forsyth).

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Staff

Jimbo Fisher to hire Bobby Petrino, bad guy and diminished coach12h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Falcons believe they have foundation to end playoff drought
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Excuse me? No tailgating?
21h ago

Credit: AP

Damar Hamlin first asked who won the game when he woke up
4h ago

Credit: AP

Damar Hamlin first asked who won the game when he woke up
4h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks’ Trae Young fifth among guards after first round of All-Star voting
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Adam Krohn

Updated: Georgia Tech hires Fellowship’s Tim McFarlin as high school relations director
6h ago
Class A Basketball blog: Savannah boys team seems at home in Class A Division 1
8h ago
Class 3A Basketball blog: Johnson-Beach boys play Friday in battle of the highly ranked
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia governor blasts ban on tailgating at CFB championship game
17h ago
Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top