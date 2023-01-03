Class 6A blog: Where teams stand as 2023 begins

All but one of the eight regions has had at least one region game played through the first few weeks of the season, and leaders are beginning to emerge.

One of the more interesting region races to watch in any classification will be in Region 3. On the boys side, Woodward Academy and Jonesboro are both 5-0 in region play, two games ahead of their nearest competition, and have a combined overall record of 23-5. For the girls, Forest Park (5-0), Rockdale County (4-1), Lovejoy (3-2) and Woodward Academy (3-2) are separating themselves from the rest of the pack. All are ranked in the top five, and Lovejoy and Woodward Academy are reigning state champions (Woodward won Class 5A last season).