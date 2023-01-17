Class 6A blog: River Ridge girls strengthen hold on No. 1 with victory at Buford

*Unbeaten no more: The are no more undefeated teams in Class 6A, boys or girls, after the Gainesville girls were defeated by North Forsyth 79-59 in a Region 8 game Friday. Gainesville had won its first 13 games of the season. The Red Elephants are unranked by the AJC but are No. 9 in the MaxPreps rankings. North Forsyth turned around the next night and lost at Habersham Central 55-45, leaving the three teams with one loss each in region play.

*Nominated: River Ridge’s Gayle is one of three 6A players that were among the 12 girls from Georgia on the list of nominees for the McDonald’s All-American Games, which was released last week. Also nominated from 6A were Sequoyah’s Elle Blatchford and Lovejoy’s La’Nya Foster. Gayle was a first-team all-state selection last season, and Blatchford was second-team. No 6A boys were among the 10 Georgia nominees. The rosters will be announced on Jan. 24, and the games will be played on March 28 in Houston.

*Tuesday’s top games: Jonesboro’s boys took sole possession of first place in Region 3 with a 72-62 victory over Woodward Academy last week, but the War Eagles can pull back even with a victory in the rematch at Jonesboro. … The top-ranked Alexander boys took sole possession of first place in Region 5 with a 64-48 victory against No. 9 Hughes last week and will try to maintain that lead when they host No. 6 South Paulding. … The No. 2 Forest Park girls opened up a two-and-a-half-game lead over three top-five teams in Region 3 with a 54-50 victory over No. 5 Rockdale County last week, but Rockdale County gets a chance to avenge the loss when the teams meet in Conyers. … No. 8 New Manchester’s girls team will try to avenge a December loss to No. 9 Hughes and move into a tie for first place with the Panthers when they meet in the rematch in Douglasville.