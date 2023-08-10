Class 5A blog: Warner Robins, Dutchdown, Creekside ready to conend again

After coming close a year ago, state runner-up Warner Robins, semifinalist Dutchtown and quarterfinalist Creekside are ready to take another shot at bringing home the title. Here’s a look at what those programs have returning for 2023.

Warner Robins

The Demons have a new coach in Shane Sams, who played quarterback at Warner Robins and was on the coaching staff at his alma mater. After a year at Centennial as head coach, Sims has been an assistant on the staff at Northside Warner Robins.

Now he has the tall task of continuing to build on the program’s legendary status. The Demons went to the championship game under Mike Chastain in 2017 and 2018 – when Sams was the staff – and won it all twice and finished second twice under Marquis Westbrook, who departed to take the job at Peach County.

“We talk about climbing the mountain,” Sams said. “Sometimes you have to find a higher mountain.”

The Demons, 10-5 in 2022, have the makings of another outstanding offensive team; they scored 716 points in 2021. The offense is led by quarterback Isiah Canion, a 6-3, 185-pound senior who has committed to play wide receiver at Georgia Tech. They’ll also return two-way standout Cam Flowers, a receiver-defensive back who has committed to Western Kentucky. William Gunnings III could be the main threat at running back, but Warner Robins may have to grow into offense since it has an all-sophomore offensive line.

Warner Robins lost nine of 11 starters on defense, but has Flowers, defensive lineman Isaiah Gibson (42 tackles, six tackles as a sophomore) and playmaking defensive back Rasean Dinkins, who had eight interceptions, caused two fumbles and recovered three fumbles last season as a sophomore.

Sams said the search for answers was helped by last week’s scrimmage against Veterans.

“We’ve got to see who can play,” he said. “We rotated 26 guys on defense in the scrimmage. We’re always asking, ‘Who’s better.’”

Warner Robins opens an aggressive non-region schedule on Aug. 18 at Lee County. That’s followed by the rivalry game with Northside, a trip to Valdosta, the region opener against Dutchtown and Houston County.

Creekside

Coach Maurice Dixon has had this program on a steady upward path and last year reached the quarterfinals, where they lost to Warner Robins on a field goal in overtime. The Seminoles went 10-3 and claimed their third region title over the last five seasons.

“We have just been developing and growing the offense, seeing which guys fit the schemes and can be consistent,” Dixon said.

Creekside returns seven players from last year’s offense that put up 498 points, including quarterback Vince Berry (1,589 yards, 17 touchdowns) and running back Roderick McCrary, who ran for 1,414 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. McCrary is also a standout on defense, where he had 43 tackles and an interception.

“I’m always telling him, ‘You’ve got those wide shoulders, you’ve got to carry the team,’” Dixon said. “We’ve been pushing him and asking him to lead and he’s responded.”

Travis Terrell may be the team’s most versatile weapon. He can run the ball (850 yards, 10 TDs), catch the ball (28 receptions) and return kicks. He also plays in the secondary and had a couple of picks in 2022.

The offensive line is anchored by Caleb Holmes, a 6-4, 290-pound senior with long arms who has committed to Pittsburgh.

The defense returns seven starters and features a strong defensive line that will cause problems for opponents who want to run the ball. Michai Boireau and Super Cardentey lead that group. Others expected to make their presence felt on defense are Kevon Gray and Fenix Harper.

Creekside has another difficult schedule. After opening with Kennesaw Mountain in the Corky Kell Classic the Seminoles will play St. Peter’s Prep of New Jersey at Morehouse. The big non-conference game is Sept. 2 at Mater Dei of Santa Ana, Calif. Mater Dei is the only high school to produce three Heisman Trophy winners.

“It’s a great opportunity to play a team like that,” Dixon said “I’ve tended to expose our kids to the West Coast style of football. I was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.”

Dutchtown

Coach Niketa Battle brought a fresh approach the Henry County program last year and led the Bulldogs to a 12-2 season, a region championship and a spot in the semifinals, where they lost to eventual champion Ware County.

Battle, who came over from a successful run at Mays, was the right man for the job. Dutchtown has returned with the motto of “Unfinished Business” this season.

“They’ve worked hard and done everything we’ve asked them to do,” Battle said. “They’ve been there 100 percent and they’re loving it.”

Dutchtown may have given the rest of the state a sneak peak when they soundly defeated Valdosta in the spring scrimmage.

“We’ve got some real good numbers coming back,” Battle said. “We lost some kids, but the kids who are returning played a significant amount of minutes, so we’ll be solid across the board.”

The offense has all five starting linemen back, including three-year starters Colin Alexander (6-4, 265) and Cameron Thompson (6-2, 260), along with Joshua Hadnot (6-3, 280) and center Kendall Jackson (6-2, 280). Transfer Khamri Gray will man the other spot.

Their presence should make things easier for returning sophomore quarterback Michael Johnson (6-1, 180), who is already getting college offers. Receivers Donte Curry Jr. is long, athletic and capable of going high for the ball, and Kaleb Jackson is a skilled player in the slot.

Dutchtown lost 1,000-yard runner Jamal Bing but will replace him with the larger Jakarri Pounder (6-0, 200).

The defense is led by nose tackle Aamear Walton, a 6-0, 260-pound senior who was an all-region selection last year. Two linebackers – Tyler Burch and Antonio Wesley – are back and three of the defensive backs return -0 Jayden Hollis, Nick Burden and safety Moses Smith.