Class 5A blog: Eagle’s Landing boys wear the target again this season

Eagle’s Landing opened the season by winning its first eight games, but lost to Class 7A No. 3 Grayson 59-56 and Class 2A No. 1 Pace Academy 70-67 in the Playing for a Change Tournament at Pace.

The Eagle’s lost a pair of guards in Jayden Jackson and Jaylon Hand, but have plenty of talent returning. Starters coming back include A.J. Barnes (6-5 senior), are David Thomas (6-foot-2 junior) and Jackson Fordyce (6-4 senior) along with Fabian Desilva (6-4 senior), who played a lot as a reserve and moved into the starting lineup this season.

Barnes, who was the Region 4 Player of the Year, had 21 points and 15 rebounds in the state championship game. He is getting plenty of looks, including Georgia Tech, Georgia Tech and East Carolina.

“I believe we should be really good,” Montgomery said. “And we have some 11th graders that nobody knows, but they are tough and they are playing well.”

Others expected to contribute are juniors Khylan McKennie and Isaiah Parrett and sophomore Ty Reddman.

With a roster loaded with quality players, it can be hard for the youngsters to find their minutes.

“I have to ask myself this question: If I was in the 10th grade, would I want to be there?” Montgomery said “And I’d have to say maybe not, but you get in practice, because I do believe this still – practice is where you get better. And when you’re not practicing, practicing outside practice is where you get really good. Everybody knows that in a season, nobody plays good all the time, people get a little sore or injured, so you may get your shot.”

Eagle’s Landing returns to action on Jan. 7 at Stockbridge. The Tigers, along with Woodland and Dutchtown, are the main obstacles in the way of another region championship.