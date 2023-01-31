Class 5A blog: Dutchtown’s emphasis on defense yields big returns

“They’ve really bought into it,” Corker said. “The challenging part was to get the whole team to understand the concept. They’ve worked hard to get here … and we’ve still got a long way to go. I’m extremely proud of them because it’s a great bunch of kids.”

The team is led by Avery, a 6-foot-3 senior who can play any position. Avery had to play point against Eagle’s Landing when starter Davarre Barthell was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Jeremiah Edwards, a 6-4 senior, is one of the team’s top scorers, and the return of Braxton Cooley, a 6-5 senior, has provided a big boost. Cooley hurt his knee and had to have an operation last season and has begun to play at a high level.

There’s good size on the roster with 6-6 junior Joah Chappelle, 6-8 junior Matthew Hinton, and 6-6 senior Austin Fortune. Sophomore Austin Mosby-Weeks is playing well off the bench.

Dutchtown has two games remaining – Tuesday at Union Grove and Friday at home vs. Jones County. The Region 2 tournament will be played at Warner Robins.

Tuesday’s top games

Boys

In Region 1, Greenbrier (14-9, 7-1) hosts Statesboro (13-5, 5-2) with a chance to nail down first place in the region with a win. Greenbrier won the first meeting 62-50 on Jan. 10. Statesboro can move into a tie for first place with a win. Greenbrier finishes the season with Jenkins on Friday. Statesboro finishes its region schedule against Ware County on Friday and Bradwell Institute on Saturday.

In Region 5, No. 4 Mays (15-5, 10-1) travels to No. 8 Tri-Cities (12-8, 9-2) to possibly determine first place. The contest could be a showcase for Mykel Wiliams (16.5 points, 6.1 assists) of Mays and Kory Mincy (19.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists) of Tri-Cities. Mays won the first meeting 70-60 on Jan. 6 in Atlanta.

In Region 4, No. 9 Tucker (15-5, 8-0) can clinch first place with a win at Lithonia (15-7, 5-3). A win would give the Tigers a two-game lead with only one region game remaining. Tucker is on an 11-game winning streak, which includes a 56-52 overtime victory over Lithonia on Dec. 10.

Girls

In Region 4, No. 7 Arabia Mountain (21-1, 8-0) can clinch first place with a win against Decatur (15-7, 7-1). Arabia Mountain beat the Bulldogs 56-49 on Dec. 10 in the first meeting and a win would give the Rams a two-game lead with on region game remaining. Arabia Mountain has won 18 straight since its loss to Walnut Grove in November.

In Region 8, Loganville (13-8, 8-1) can clinch at least a tie for first place with a win over Jefferson (7-15, 6-3). The Red Devils, who have reached the third round of the playoffs the last two seasons, still have region games remaining against Flowery Branch (tied with Jefferson for second place) and Winder-Barrow.