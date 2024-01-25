Class 4A Blog: The unbeaten frontrunners attempting regular season sweeps

The final several region games of the regular season will take place in the next two weeks and as of Thursday, Jan. 25 there are five boys region leaders that have not lost within region play yet and six teams on the girls side that remain undefeated in their respective regions. For the boys, Westover (Region 1), Baldwin (Region 2), New Hampstead (Region 3), McDonough (Region 5) and Central-Carroll (Region 7) have achieved undefeated region records. On the girls side, Hardaway (Region 1), Baldwin (Region 2), Fayette County (Region 4), Stockbridge (Region 5), Holy Innocents’ (Region 6), Heritage-Catoosa (Region 7) and Chestatee (Region 8) remain undefeated.

On the boys side, Westover has won eight-straight games and can clinch the top seed in the region next week on Feb. 2 at Cairo. The Patriots previously defeated Cairo 52-46 at home on Jan. 12 and there is just one game separating the two rivals. In Region 2, Baldwin’s only two losses during their 18-2 season came to Class 6A Lee County and Class A Division II No. 1 ranked Greenforest Christian. In region play, Baldwin can clinch the top seed on Friday against Griffin.

This past week’s most anticipated top 10 boys matchup was played on Friday as Region 5 rivals Pace Academy and McDonough met for the first time this season. Both teams headed into this matchup with undefeated region records and undefeated records within Class 4A. Pace Academy hosted Friday’s clash and then the action moves to McDonough on Jan. 27. The result was McDonough pulling out a 63-59 victory and stamping its seventh-straight victory and improving to 18-2 overall. The visiting Warhawks jumped out to a 26-14 lead after the first quarter and went into the half with a 35-26 lead. McDonough preserved its nine-point lead after the third to hold on to a 49-40 lead and then closed out the four-point victory.