Class 4A Blog: Perry completes historic championship run to win first-ever title

Stockbridge led early on a 7-yard pass from Cobey Thompkins to Jayden Howard with 5:51 left in the first quarter. Perry tied the game on a short run from Ahmad Gordon with 3:19 left in the first quarter. The Panthers took the 10-7 lead on a 26-yard field goal from Zack Peacock.

Thompkins passed to Howard on a 21-yarder to regain the lead for Stockbridge with 1:43 left in the first half but Perry’s Gesha’nn Heard returned the ensuing kickoff back 54 yards to put the Panthers ahead 17-14.

Gordon scored on a 4-yard run to cap at 10-play, 67-yard drive with 7:23 left in the third quarter to extend the margin. Stockbridge cut into the deficit on a 19-yard run from Jayden Scott to trail 24-21 with 4:42 left in the third quarter. With 1:31 left in the third, Colter Ginn passed to Dakarai Anderson on a 5-yard touchdown to give Perry a 10-point lead.

Gordon scored again, this time on a 14-yard run, to put the game out of reach with 4:14 left in the contest. Howard caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Thompkins to cap scoring for Stockbridge with 1:05 left in the game.

Perry quarterback Colter Ginn finished the year undefeated after missing four starts with a broken thumb and delivering the Panthers their first state title in program history. He was 16-of-27 passing for 261 yards and a touchdown in the championship. Gordon had 17 carries for 82 yards and three touchdowns.

Thompkins was also 16-of-27 passing for 155 yards and three touchdowns, all to Howard, who had nine receptions for 82 yards. Scott made 28 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown for Stockbridge.