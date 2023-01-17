Class 4A Blog: McDonough tops Sandy Creek ahead of Region 5 showdown with Pace Academy

Similar to McDonough, Pace Academy is undefeated within the classification this season and is battle-tested heading into the first of two regular season showdowns with No. 1 McDonough. Both teams are off to 6-0 starts in region play and the Knights have picked up four-straight wins to improve to 12-4 overall.

Pace Academy is new to Class 4A this season and has a championship pedigree that will offer a measuring stick to McDonough as the program looks to win its first-ever state crown this season. Pace Academy junior Kyle Greene (25) and Eric Chatfield (16) led the Knights with 41 of their 62 points in the latest win over Chaminade-Julienne and also combined for 10 of the team’s 12 assists.