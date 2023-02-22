X
Class 4A Blog: First-Round Primer, Holy Innoncents’ girls poised for a strong 4A playoff debut

High School Sports Blog
By Craig Sager II
30 minutes ago

The top-seeded Northwest Whitfield girls trailed by three points before escaping with a 58-56 victory over East Hall and was led by Kennedy Baker’s game-high 29 points and Beckley Manning’s 10 points. The Bruins will host No. 2 seed Westminster in the Sweet 16 after Westminster’s 52-37 win over Woodland-Stockbridge

Also, No. 2 seeded Fayette County overcame a 10-9 deficit to take a 46-27 lead into the fourth quarter and defeated Islands 56-41. The Tigers will visit No. 1 seed Hardaway in the Sweet 16 after the Hawks’ 71-29 win over West Laurens.

Stockbridge is back in the Sweet 16 for back-to-back years and opened up its Class 4A postseason debut with a comfortable 18-point win (67-49) over Southwest DeKalb. The Tigers will visit Region 8 champion Chestatee in the second-round after the top-seeded 61-25 win over Central-Carroll

Third-seeded Starr’s Mill built a 24-18 halftime lead and outscored Wayne County 21-9 in the second half (45-27) to set up a showdown with No. 1 seed Griffin—which cruised to a 62-17 win over Bainbridge.

Host East Forsyth preserved its 43-34 halftime lead to advance to the second-round for the second-straight after its maiden season in 2021-22 in a 76-72 win over Sonoraville. The Broncos will have to visit No. 1 seed Luella next to attempt to earn consecutive trips to the Elite 8.

Top-seeded Luella extended its win-streak to 10 games and was led by senior guard and South Alabama-commit Camryn Berry’s game-high 13 points and Trinity Layton’s 12-point, 15 rebound effort in a 67-23 win over Hapeville Charter. Mercer-commit Ari Dyson stuffed the stat sheet with nine points and 11 rebounds.

About the Author

Craig Sager II
