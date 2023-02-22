Class 4A Blog: First-Round Primer, Holy Innoncents’ girls poised for a strong 4A playoff debut

Also, No. 2 seeded Fayette County overcame a 10-9 deficit to take a 46-27 lead into the fourth quarter and defeated Islands 56-41. The Tigers will visit No. 1 seed Hardaway in the Sweet 16 after the Hawks’ 71-29 win over West Laurens.

Stockbridge is back in the Sweet 16 for back-to-back years and opened up its Class 4A postseason debut with a comfortable 18-point win (67-49) over Southwest DeKalb. The Tigers will visit Region 8 champion Chestatee in the second-round after the top-seeded 61-25 win over Central-Carroll