Class 4A Blog: Elite 8 Primer, McDonough boys showoff prowess in latest win

McDonough’s Region 5 rival Pace Academy will take on Baldwin in the Elite 8 and the winner will meet with Westover or McDonough. In Pace Academy’s latest 58-41 win over Walnut Grove, Pace Academy built a 50-24 lead at the end of the third quarter and cruised past top-seeded Walnut Grove. LJ Moore led Pace Academy with 15 points in the first three quarters and finished with a game-high 18. On the opposide side of the boys bracket, Benedictine and Madison County will class in a must-see showdown. Madison County used a last-second game-winner to top Lovett 49-48 and is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1988, while Benedictine cruised to a 72-57 win over Perry. Top-seeded Benedictine outscored visiting Perry 16-9 in the second quarter to pull ahead 31-24 at the half. The Cadets grew the lead to 49-38 at the end of the third quarter before stamping their ninth-straight victory. Benedictine will host No. 2 seed Madison County in the second round after its dramatic 49-48 win over the top-seeded Lions.

The winner of Beneidictine and Madison County will face the winner up Fayette County and Woodland in the semis. Fayette County is coming off a dramatic 61-59 win over Bainbridge. Fayette County saw its 33-24 halftime lead evaporate in the third quarter as Bainbridge used a 22-12 scoring advantage to take a 46-45 edge into the final frame. Bainbridge’s Ked Bryant tied the game up 59-59 before Fayette County’s Keith Gillespie scored the game-winning shot for the Tigers. Gillespie finished with eight points and teammate Sean Van Dorn added 13 points. Bainbridge was led by KJ Cochran’s game-high 25 points.