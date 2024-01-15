Class 4A Blog: Benedictine, Seckinger boys gain ground in region races

High School Sports Blog

Jan 15, 2024

As region battles intensify across the classification, the Seckinger and Benedictine boys are gaining steam heading into a week with prime matchups. Seckinger, which opened its doors as a school for the first time last year, has been represented in the poll throughout this year. The Jaguars finished their debut 2022-23 season with an 18-11 overall record and were 9-5 in Region 8—just missing out on a playoff berth.

This year, Seckinger is 13-4 and has opened up a 6-1 record within Region 8 and that success has occurred with North Oconee and Madison County also progressing from last year. The Jaguars’ lone region loss came on the road to Madison County (83-66) on Dec. 5 and they just avenged that this past Friday with a 71-50 home win. The victory extended their win-streak to five-straight and Seckinger’s resume also includes a 63-61 win over North Oconee. As a result, Seckinger is currently in position reach the top of the Region 8 standings this week. Monday’s MLK Day matchup with Woodward Academy precedes a trip to Johnson-Gainesville on Tuesday and then a high-stakes rematch with host North Oconee on Friday.

The picture in Region 3 is also coming into focus as Benedictine continues making strides. The Cadets made a run to the semifinals last year and have benefitted in recent weeks as members from the football team reach midseason form on the hardwood. After opening the season 2-3, the Cadets have won five-straight to improve to 7-3 and avenged a 49-48 loss to Beach on Dec. 19 with a decisive 50-32 win on Saturday. La’Don Bryant—who hauled in a team-high nine touchdown receptions this season on the football field did not play in the first meeting with Beach, but came up huge in the recent victory by providing a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds.

Benedictine visits Wayne County on Tuesday and then will host New Hampstead Friday in a key region matchup. The Cadets will visit New Hampstead on Feb. 6 and both matchups have the potential to be top 10 showdowns. Additionally, Benedictine will still have a home and away meeting with Burke County—which has enjoyed time in the top 10 this season with a 12-3 overall record.

This week’s most anticipated top 10 boys matchup will also be played this Friday as Region 5 rivals Pace Academy and McDonough meet for the first time this season. Both teams head into this week with 6-0 region records and undefeated records within Class 4A. Pace Academy will host Friday’s clash and then the action moves to McDonough on Jan. 27.

