Class 4A Blog: Benedictine, Seckinger boys gain ground in region races

As region battles intensify across the classification, the Seckinger and Benedictine boys are gaining steam heading into a week with prime matchups. Seckinger, which opened its doors as a school for the first time last year, has been represented in the poll throughout this year. The Jaguars finished their debut 2022-23 season with an 18-11 overall record and were 9-5 in Region 8—just missing out on a playoff berth.

This year, Seckinger is 13-4 and has opened up a 6-1 record within Region 8 and that success has occurred with North Oconee and Madison County also progressing from last year. The Jaguars’ lone region loss came on the road to Madison County (83-66) on Dec. 5 and they just avenged that this past Friday with a 71-50 home win. The victory extended their win-streak to five-straight and Seckinger’s resume also includes a 63-61 win over North Oconee. As a result, Seckinger is currently in position reach the top of the Region 8 standings this week. Monday’s MLK Day matchup with Woodward Academy precedes a trip to Johnson-Gainesville on Tuesday and then a high-stakes rematch with host North Oconee on Friday.

The picture in Region 3 is also coming into focus as Benedictine continues making strides. The Cadets made a run to the semifinals last year and have benefitted in recent weeks as members from the football team reach midseason form on the hardwood. After opening the season 2-3, the Cadets have won five-straight to improve to 7-3 and avenged a 49-48 loss to Beach on Dec. 19 with a decisive 50-32 win on Saturday. La’Don Bryant—who hauled in a team-high nine touchdown receptions this season on the football field did not play in the first meeting with Beach, but came up huge in the recent victory by providing a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds.