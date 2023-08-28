BreakingNews
Class 3A: Stephens County wins big; three top-5 teams take losses

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
18 minutes ago
X

Stephens County’s 35-0 victory against Class A Division I No. 3 Rabun County highlighted a Class 3A weekend in which three of the top five teams in the state lost, and the remainder of the top-10 teams rolled on in the second week of the season.

Junior Tripp Underwood was 9-of-19 passing for 104 yards and two touchdowns to lead Stephens. Senior Omari Feaster had nine carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns, and junior Javin Gordon rushed 30 times for 196 yards and one touchdown. Senior Devin Cobb and sophomore Davon Swinton each caught a touchdown pass from Underwood.

Top-ranked Cedar Grove lost 50-42 at Florida’s Monarch, and No. 3-ranked Carver-Atlanta lost to Class 5A No. 7 Calhoun 40-18 in the fifth annual Great Atlanta Bash in Atlanta. Thomasville, ranked No. 4, lost to Class 6A No. 8 Thomas County Central, 45-7.

On the winning side, No. 5 Sandy Creek defeated South Carolina’s Greenwood 41-7, and No. 6 Savannah Christian defeated local-rival Class 4A Islands 56-14. Monroe Area entered Week 2 ranked No. 8 and beat Class 4A Cedar Shoals 41-0. Ninth-ranked Carver-Columbus moved past Spencer 21-0, and No. 10 Dougherty upended Class A Division II Randolph-Clay 34-0.

Class 3A Top-10 Week 2 results

1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-0) lost to Monarch (Fla.) 50-42.

2. (2) Calvary Day (1-0) was idle.

3. (3) Carver-Atlanta (1-0) lost to Class 5A No. 7 Calhoun 40-18.

4. (4) Thomasville (1-0) lost to Class 6A No. 8 Thomas County Central 45-7

5. (6) Sandy Creek (1-0) defeated Greenwood (S.C.) 41-7.

6. (8) Savannah Christian (1-0) defeated Class 4A Islands 56-14.

7. (5) Stephens County (1-0) defeated Class A Division I No. 3 Rabun County 35-0.

8. (9) Monroe Area (1-0) defeated Class 4A Cedar Shoals 41-0.

9. (10) Carver-Columbus (1-0) defeated Class 4A Spencer 21-0.

10. (NR) Dougherty (1-0) defeated Class A Division II Randolph-Clay 34-0

