Class 3A basketball blog: Lumpkin County girls on track to challenge for repeat title

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
18 minutes ago

The Lumpkin County girls program features two players averaging nearly 20 points per game, and that has helped the No. 4-ranked Indians to a 13-3 overall record.

Despite losing its last two games to out-of-state teams, the defending-champion Indians have been strong against in-state competition.

Two of its three losses were to Tennessee programs Upperman (60-45) and Elizabethon (64-46) in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic in Tennessee on Dec. 29 and 30. The other loss came against No. 2-ranked Wesleyan (74-68) on Dec. 6 in a Region 7 game.

The team opened with a 63-38 victory against East Jackson and beat Cherokee (65-53), Woodstock (69-23), Sequoyah (47-36) and Chestatee (71-39) before the Wesleyan loss. The Indians got back on track with a 94-4 victory against West Hall on Dec. 9. (That is not a typo.)

The Indians then defeated Northview (81-27) on Dec. 10, Gilmer (66-28), No. 7 Pickens (59-56), Milton (71-20), Central Gwinnett (77-49), Collins Hill (69-56) and Webb (Tenn.) (56-36) before the holiday tournament losses.

Averie Jones, Lexi Pierce and Mary Mullinax are team leaders. Jones, a 5-foot-6 junior point guard, averages 18 points. Mullinax, a 5-10 senior shooting guard, also averages 18. Pierce, a senior guard, has scored 1,106 career points with 301 career assists and 162 career 3-pointers for Lumpkin.

Lumpkin County will return to region play at home Tuesday against Dawson County (9-6) before traveling to White County on Jan. 17. The Indians will face a rematch with No. 2 Wesleyan on Jan. 20.

Class 3A Boys Top-10

1. Sandy Creek (11-3)

2. Johnson-Savannah (11-3)

3. Cedar Grove (10-3)

4. Monroe (10-4)

5. Beach (11-2)

6. Monroe Area (10-2)

7. Oconee County (11-4)

8. Wesleyan (8-5)

9. Calvary Day (10-3)

10. Cross Creek (6-10)

Class 3A Girls Top-10

1. Hebron Christian (13-0)

2. Wesleyan (11-2)

3. White County (13-3)

4. Lumpkin County (13-3)

5. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (14-0)

6. Monroe (11-3)

7. Pickens (13-2)

8. Cross Creek (11-4)

9. Savannah Country Day (10-1)

10. Mary Persons (15-1)

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
