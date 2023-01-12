Class 3A basketball blog: Lumpkin County girls on track to challenge for repeat title

Despite losing its last two games to out-of-state teams, the defending-champion Indians have been strong against in-state competition.

Two of its three losses were to Tennessee programs Upperman (60-45) and Elizabethon (64-46) in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic in Tennessee on Dec. 29 and 30. The other loss came against No. 2-ranked Wesleyan (74-68) on Dec. 6 in a Region 7 game.