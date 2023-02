Class 2A blog: Region tournament schedules, scores

Feb. 14

At Fitzgerald or Berrien

No. 5 vs. No. 4 , 5:30 p.m.

No. 6/7 vs. No. 3, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 16

At Dodge County

No. 6/7 vs. No. 2, 5:30 p.m.

No. 4/5 vs. No. 1, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 17

At Dodge County

Consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

Region 2

Check back for updates

Region 3

Feb. 13

At No. 6 girls

No. 7 vs. No. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14

At No. 1 girls

No. 4 vs. No. 5, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6/7 vs. No. 3, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 16

At No. 1 Girls

No/ 7/6/3 vs. No. 2, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5/4 vs. No. 1, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 17

At No. 1 girls

Consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

Region 4

Check back for updates

Region 5

At Columbia

Feb. 13

No. 8 vs. No. 1, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 vs. No. 4, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 vs. No. 3, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 vs. No. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15

No. 8/1 vs No. 5/4, 5:30 p.m.

No. 7/2 vs. No. 6/3, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 17

Consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

Region 6

Feb. 11

At KIPP

No. 9 BEST vs. No. 4 South Atlanta, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Therrell vs. No. 6 Walker, 2:30 p.m.

No. 8 Mount Paran vs. No. 5 KIPP, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13

At KIPP

No. 7/6 vs. No. 3 Washington, 5:30 p.m.

No. 8/5 vs. No. 9/4, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15

At Therrell

No. 7/6/3 vs. No. 2 North Cobb Christian, 5:30 p.m.

No. 9/4/8/5 vs. No. 1 Drew, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 17

At Therrell

Consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

Region 7

Check back for updates

Region 8

Feb. 11

At Banks County

No. 5 East Jackson vs. No. 4 Athens Academy, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Fellowship Christian vs. No. 3 Banks County, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15

At Union County

No. 6/3 vs. No. 2 Providence, 6 p.m.

No. 5/4 vs. No. 1 Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17

At Union County

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Region 1

Feb. 13

At Cook

No. 7 vs. No. 6, 6 p.m.

Feb. 16

At Dodge County

No. 5 vs. No. 4, 4 p.m.

No. 6/7 vs. No. 3, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17

At Dodge County

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Region 2

Check back for updates

Region 3

Feb. 13

No. 6 at No. 7, 6 p.m.

Feb. 14

At Girls No. 1

No. 5 vs. No. 4, 4 p.m.

No. 7/6 vs. No. 3, 7 p.m.

Feb. 16

At Girls No. 1

No. 7/6/3 vs. No. 2, 4 p.m.

No. 5/4 vs. No. 1, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17

At Girls No. 1

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Region 4

Check back for updates

Region 5

At Columbia

Feb. 13

No. 8 vs. No. 1, 6 p.m.

No. 5 vs. No. 4, 6 p.m.

No. 6 vs. No. 3, 6 p.m.

No. 7 vs. No. 2, 6 p.m.

Feb. 15

No. 8/1 vs. No. 4/5, 4 p.m.

No. 7/2 vs. No. 6/3, 7 p.m

Feb. 17

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 ;.m.

Region 6

At Therrell

Feb. 11

No. 7 Therrell vs. No. 6 Drew, 1 p.m.

No. 8 Coretta Scott King vs. No. 5 South Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 13

No. 7/6 vs. No. 3 Kipp, 5:30 p.m.

No. 8/5 vs. No. 4 Washington, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15

No. 8/5/4 vs. No. 1 Mount Paran, 7 p.m.

No. 7/6/3 vs. No. 2 North Cobb Christian, 4 p.m.

Feb. 17

Consolation, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Region 7

Check back for updates

Region 8

Feb. 10

At East Jackson

No. 4 East Jackson 66, No. 5 Fellowship Christian 49

Feb. 14

At Banks County

No. 3 Union County vs. No. 2 Athens Academy, 6 p.m.

No. 4 East Jackson vs. No. 1 Banks County, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 16

At Banks County

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.