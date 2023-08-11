Class 2A blog: Players to watch

Every season, certain players separate themselves from the pack and create a level of expectation to perform at a high level. Below are a few of those players in Class 2A, and this list is sure to expand as the season goes on. Jontavious Curry, for example, was not on last year’s preseason list, but carried the Thomson Bulldogs to the 2A championship by putting up a full season’s worth stats in five playoff games.

Who will be this year’s Curry? Maybe one of these players:

RB Nick Woodford, Jr.

Northeast Macon

Woodford was the lone sophomore to make all-state last season. He was the state’s second-leading rusher, finishing with 2,738 yards and 40 touchdowns. He has an offer from West Virginia according to On3.com.

LB Brent Washington, Sr.

Rockmart

Washington was one of two juniors to make the all-state team. He was also named Region 7-2A defensive player of the year, as voted on by coaches. According to 247Sports.com, he holds offers six offers, including Georgia Southern and Georgia State.

DB Josiah Davis, Sr.

Berrien

Davis was the other junior to make all-state. A 3-star in the 247Sports composite rankings, Davis is committed to Florida. Last season, he finished with 51 tackles, an interception, a sack and two fumble recoveries. He also rushed for 895 yards and 12 touchdowns.

OL Josh Petty, Jr.

Fellowship Christian

Petty is the lone 5-star in 2A, regardless of class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He has 24 offers, including Georgia. He also helps on defense, finishing last year with 21 tackles and a sack as a defensive end.

DE Kameryn Fountain, Sr.

Washington

A consensus 4-star, Fountain is committed to USC over 29 other offers. He was an all-state honorable mention last year.

ATH Darrell Johnson, Jr.

Dodge County

Another consensus 4-star, Johnson holds 20 offers, including Alabama. Listed as “Duke” Johnson on the team roster, he plays quarterback, receiver and free safety for the Indians.