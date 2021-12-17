Class 2A blog: Holiday tournaments to watch

On Friday, The Eagles play Carver Collegiate Academy of New Orleans. Carver Collegiate is No. 2 in 4A according to the MaxPreps computer rankings. On Saturday, they play New Orleans’ Booker T. Washington, an unranked 3A school.

From Dec. 27-30, the Eagles will be in Ocala, Tenn., for the Kingdom of the Sun Invitational — a 16-team tournament hosted at Vanguard with teams from Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee. They’ll start with Bartlett (Tenn.), ranked No. 10 in 4A.

The No. 2 Pace Academy Knights host the “Playing for a Change” tournament Dec. 18-21 and open with 3A’s No. 2 Sandy Creek on Saturday. Other teams participating include 1A Private’s top-ranked Greenforest Christian and 7A’s No. 4 Grayson and No. 6 McEachern.

On Dec. 31, the Knights will play 4A’s No. 4 Fayette County in the Big South Shootout at Sandy Creek.

Girls

The No. 2 Fannin County Rebels play in the Kelly King Classic, an eight-team tournament hosted by Lumpkin County from Dec. 28-30. The Rebels start with North Gwinnett on Dec. 28 and will play either 6A’s unranked Johns Creek or 4A’s No. 1 Jefferson the next day.

The No. 3 Lamar County Trojans host the Oscar Wimberly Classic, starting Dec. 28 against 1A Public’s No. 4 Taylor County. Other teams include Westside and 5A’s No. 7 Warner Robins.

No. 5 Josey will be in South Carolina to play Aiken (S.C.) Saturday, ranked No. 4 in 4A according to the MaxPreps computer rankings.. Monday, the Eagles play Silver Bluff (S.C.), ranked No. 7 in 2A.

Check back on Dec. 28, when we take a look at the top teams and players on the boys’ side. Happy holidays!