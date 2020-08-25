Class 1A Private preseason all-state team

*Best position: Vandagriff and Hebron Christian’s Colten Gauthier, who is committed to South Carolina, are the most highly recruited pair of Class A quarterbacks to come out in the same year since the GHSA went to five classifications in 2000, and probably for much longer than that. Virtually every first-team all-region quarterback from 2019 returns, a list that includes Savannah Country Day’s Barry Kleinpeter, Christian Heritage’s Christian Thomas, Trinity Christian’s David Dallas, Athens Academy’s Palmer Bush and First Presbyterian’s Parker Ingram.

*Most highly recruited: Vandagriff is the highest-rated Class A prospect in Georgia since Champ Bailey of Charlton County 25 years ago. Athens Academy wide receiver/cornerback Deion Colzie is a four-star recruit who plays across town from Vandagriff in Region 8-A Private.