Cherokee 38, Carver-Atlanta 12

With 9:15 remaining, the Panthers scored on Lorenza Lennon’s 56-yard pass to Tobias Robinson to make it 24-6 after a failed 2-point conversion. The Warriors would respond with two more touchdowns — an AJ Swann 67-yard pass to Adam Fullen and a Keegan Baker 50-yard punt return.

Adam Sheely’s 4-yard run for Carver brought the score to its final margin with 2:35 left to play.

The Panthers, who compete in 3A, took the field after only a few days of practice, as they had been sidelined for two weeks following the positive COVID-19 test of a player, Lennon’s father said.

Carver will play Lovejoy (6A) at Lakewood Stadium on Sept. 12, and Cherokee hosts Sequoyah (6A) on Sept. 11.

Wednesday’s game was originally scheduled for Aug. 19 at West Forsyth, but concerns over the coronavirus changed those plans. The Kell Classic, which was supposed to run from Aug. 19-22 and feature 11 games spread across four venues including Mercedes-Benz Stadium, became a nine-game event with all games hosted at separate venues.