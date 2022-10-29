Buford on top again as GHSA season closes in Columbus, seven other champions crowned

Buford defeated Parkview 9-1, East Coweta 2-1, North Gwinnett 3-1 and East Coweta in the title game. East Coweta – which won titles in 2017, 2018 and 2020 – was trying for its fourth championship. Buford won its first state championship in 2007 and won each season through 2016, that’s 10 straight. But the Wolves had not won a championship in the state’s highest class until now.

Pope won its third state title with a flawless run through the Class 6A bracket and capped the run with a 6-3 victory over Apalachee in the title game. Pope beat Effingham County 8-0, River Ridge 4-2 and then Apalachee 4-0 before the title series.