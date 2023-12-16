Brookwood upends Valdosta to win Super Smash Bros. championship; GHSA eSports updates from Friday

By Seth Ellerbee
Brookwood’s 3-1 victory over defending-champion Valdosta in the 7A-5A Super Smash Bros. state championship marked the third overall eSports championship for the Broncos as the GHSA eSports season ended at the University of West Georgia Friday.

Brookwood previously won titles in Super Smash Bros (Spring, 2022) and Rocket League (Spring, 2023). In the Class 4A-1A Super Smash Bros. championship, Seckinger won the program’s first state championship by beating Landmark Christian 3-1.

Trinity Christian won the program’s first state title by upending Brookwood 3-1 in the Mario Kart championship. Peachtree Ridge outlasted Brookwood 2-0 in the League of Legends championship to capture the program’s first title.

Follow the link to see the past eSports champions or go here for more GHSA eSports information.

