Breaking down the quarterfinals for Class A Divisions I and II

Thirty-two programs are still playing in the boys and girls sides of Divisions I and II of Class A, and 26 of those teams entered the playoffs ranked in the AJC’s top-10.
On the girls side of Class A Division I, all eight teams remaining are ranked. Three unranked boys teams from Division II have a chance to reach the semifinals.
Three of the four top-ranked teams – No. 1 Mount Vernon (A Division I boys), No. 1 St. Francis (A Division I girls) and No. 1 Greenforest (A Division II boys) -- will host quarterfinal matchups, and girls Division II No. 1 Greenforest will travel.
The best boys matchups are in Division I, where No. 3 Darlington will travel to No. 2 Savannah and No. 7 East Laurens will play at No. 1 Mount Vernon.
Top-ranked Mount Vernon is coming off a 104-47 victory against Coosa and an 89-61 victory against Oglethorpe County. East Laurens moved past Bryan County (67-62) and Irwin County (68-60) in the first two rounds.
Darlington defeated St. Francis 61-52 and Athens Christian 62-52 in the first two rounds, and Savannah earned its quarterfinals berth with victories against Dublin (66-44) and Heard County (75-61).
The best girls Division 1 matchup sends No. 2 Galloway to No. 6 Swainsboro and No. 9 East Laurens to No. 1 St. Francis.
St. Francis is alive after victories against Dade County (62-21) and Commerce (78-38). East Laurens has beaten Screven County (62-38) and Pelham (61-58).
Galloway is coming off playoff victories against Armuchee (62-18) and Elbert County (62-33); Swainsboro defeated Savannah (68-18) and Temple (64-43).
In Division II, No. 1 Greenforest traveling to No. 4 Wilcox County highlights the quarterfinals.
The Eagles advanced past Schley County (59-45) and Warren County (71-46). Wilcox defeated Terrell County (52-50) and Portal (47-12).
Class A Division I boys quarterfinals schedule
R1 #2 Pelham at R6 #2 No. 6 Paideia
R7 #2 No. 3 Darlington at R3 #1 No. 2 Savannah
R6 #4 Mt. Pisgah at R2 #3 No. 10 Bleckley County
R2 #2 No. 7 East Laurens at R6 #1 No. 1 Mt. Vernon
Class A Division I girls quarterfinals schedule
R6 #2 No. 2 Galloway at R2 #1 No. 6 Swainsboro
R3 #1 No. 8 Bryan County at R8 #1 No. 4 Rabun County
R8 #2 No. 3 Athens Christian at R4 #1 No. 7 Lamar County
R2 #2 No. 9 East Laurens at R6 #1 No. 1 St. Francis
Class A Division II boys quarterfinals schedule
R1 #2 No. 5 Calhoun County at R6 #2 Manchester
R3 #1 No. 2 Portal at R8 #1 No. 10 Warren County
R3 #2 McIntosh County Academy at R7 #1 No. 1 Greenforest
R2 #2 Clinch County at R6 #1 No. 6 Macon County
Class A Division II girls quarterfinals schedule
R6 #2 No. 10 Chattahoochee County at R2 #1 No. 6 Clinch County
R7 #2 Christian Heritage at R3 #1 No. 2 Montgomery County
R7 #1 No. 1 Greenforest at R4 #1 No. 4 Wilcox County
R6 #1 No. 3 Taylor County at R1 #1 No. 9 Seminole County
