Breaking down the quarterfinals for Class A Divisions I and II

Thirty-two programs are still playing in the boys and girls sides of Divisions I and II of Class A, and 26 of those teams entered the playoffs ranked in the AJC’s top-10.

On the girls side of Class A Division I, all eight teams remaining are ranked. Three unranked boys teams from Division II have a chance to reach the semifinals.

Three of the four top-ranked teams – No. 1 Mount Vernon (A Division I boys), No. 1 St. Francis (A Division I girls) and No. 1 Greenforest (A Division II boys) -- will host quarterfinal matchups, and girls Division II No. 1 Greenforest will travel.