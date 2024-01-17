Bradwell girls win Round 1 vs. Statesboro in Region 1 clash

But the second half belonged to Bradwell. The Tigers quickly got back in the game with an 8-0 run and took the lead for the first time on a jumper by Parris Parham.

Bradwell took a 32-29 lead into the final period and Statesboro was never able to get any closer. The Blue Devils inability to score from the outside allowed Bradwell to pack the paint and thwart Statesboro’s ability to drive to the basket.

Bradwell got a strong game from junior guard Jordyn Rogers, who was able to penetrate to the basket and scored 16 points. Junior Parham scored nine of her 13 points in the second half thanks to her ability to drive and score. Sophomore Jamie Ousley scored 12 points.

For the season, Parham averages 20.4 points and 9.0 rebounds and Rogers averages 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds. Sophomore Ja’naya Bush was averaging 19 points in December when she tore her ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

Statesboro was able to ride the duo of seniors Reya Johnson, a dervish guard, and Alyssa Staten, a sturdy 6-footer on the inside. Johnson averages 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.8 steals. State averages 16.9 points, 14.9 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. Both scored 11, but the Bradwell defense denied much of Statesboro’s initiative in the second half.

The teams will play again on Feb. 3 in Statesboro.