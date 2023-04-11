X

Boys soccer blog: A look at the first round of the A-5A playoffs

By Seth Ellerbee
9 minutes ago

The first round of the boys GHSA state soccer championship begins Wednesday with 128 teams trying to advance to the state championship games on May 2-5.

We previewed opening matches for classes 6A-7A last week, so here’s how the ranked teams from the lower classifications landed in the brackets:

Class 5A

In the top-right quadrant, top-ranked McIntosh will face Cross Keys in the first round, and No. 3 Clarke Central will face Woodland-Cartersville. No. 4 Midtown will face Kell.

If McIntosh and Clark Central advance, we will face to face a top-5 matchup in the second round.

In the top-left quadrant, No. 2 Dalton will play Jefferson before a possible meeting with No. 7 Chapel Hill (vs. Chattahoochee in Round 1) in the second round. No. 5-ranked Greenbrier will face Eagle’s Landing to open the tournament.

Two ranked teams – No. 6 Villa Rica (vs. Cambridge in Round 1) and No. 10 Union Grove (vs. Ware County) are in the bottom-left quadrant. In the bottom-right, No. 8 Tucker (vs. Drew) and No. 9 Centennial (vs. Tri-Cities) begin play.

Class 4A

No. 1 Johnson-Gainesville (vs. Central-Carroll) is in the bottom-left quadrant with No. 8 Perry (vs. Hardaway). In the bottom-right quadrant, No. 2 Westminster will play Stockbridge, and No. 3 Southeast Whitfield will begin its tournament against No. 6 Chestatee. In the top-right quadrant, No. 4 Lovett (vs. Clarkston) and No. 5 East Hall (vs. Cedartown) will play a top-5 matchup in the second round if each advances.

Class 3A

Top-ranked Columbus (vs. Mary Persons) joins No. 4 Bremen (vs. Douglass) and No. 5 Wesleyan (vs. Hart County) in the stacked top-left quadrant. If Bremen and Wesleyan win, they will face each other in a top-5 matchup in the second round.

In the bottom-left quadrant, No. 2 Oconee County (vs. Gilmer), No. 8 Pike County (vs. Monroe) and No. 9 Savannah Christian (vs. Richmond Academy) will battle to advance.

In the top-right quadrant, No. 6 Hebron Christian (vs. Lumpkin County) and No. 7 Savannah Country Day (vs. Hephzibah) could have easier paths to later rounds.

In the bottom-right quadrant, No. 3 Coahulla Creek (vs. Carver-Atlanta) and No. 10 West Hall (vs. Franklin County) could meet in the second round.

Class 2A

Top-ranked Landmark Christian (vs. North Cobb Christian) begins the tournament in the top-right quadrant with No. 8 Fellowship (vs. Murray County) and No. 7 Tattnall County (vs. Thomson).

In the top-left quadrant, No. 3 Fitzgerald (vs. Jordan) and No. 5 Model (vs. East Jackson) would meet in the quarterfinals if each advance.

In the bottom-left quadrant, No. 2 Providence Christian (vs. Gordon Central) is the only ranked team in the quadrant.

In the bottom-right quadrant, four ranked teams will compete, highlighted by No. 6 Putnam playing No. 10 Toombs County. Also in the quadrant are No. 4 Walker (vs. ELCA) and No. 9 North Murray (vs. Union County).

Class A Division I

No. 5 Bleckley County and No. 7 Woodville Tompkins each enjoy BYEs in the first round. Top-ranked Tallulah Falls (vs. Darlington) is in the bottom-left quadrant with Bleckley County.

In the top-left quadrant, No. 3 Atlanta International (vs. Prince Ave.), No. 4 Bacon County (vs. Dublin) and No. 10 Dalton Academy (vs. Rabun County) headline the field.

In the top-right quadrant, Woodville-Tompkins (BYE) is the only ranked team. In the bottom-right quadrant, No. 2 Paideia (vs. Jasper County) and No. 9 Trion (vs. Barrow) could meet in the second round.

Class A Division II

Twelve teams received byes in the first round – No. 8 Aquinas, McIntosh County Academy, No. 2 Atkinson County, No. 3 Lake Oconee Academy, No. 4 Christian Heritage, Washington-Wilkes, No. 6 Echols County, Macon County, No. 5 Portal, No. 9 Chattahoochee County, Fugees Academy and top-ranked Georgia Military.

By virtue of the byes, four second-round matchups are set – No. 8 Aquinas vs. McIntosh County Academy, No. 4 Christian Heritage vs. Washington-Wilkes, No. 9 Chattahoochee County vs. Fugees Academy and No. 5 Portal vs. Macon County.

Boys soccer championships

First-round pairings

Class 7A

R5 #3 Kennesaw Mountain at R6 #2 South Forsyth

R8 #4 Buford at R7 #1 Norcross

R3 #3 McEachern at R4 #2 Archer

R2 #4 East Coweta at R1 #1 Colquitt County

R6 #3 Milton at R5 #2 Walton

R7 #4 Berkmar at R8 #1 Mill Creek

R4 #3 Parkview at R3 #2 Harrison

R1 #4 Lowndes at R2 #1 Pebblebrook

R1 #3 Camden County at R2 #2 Campbell

R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R3 #1 Hillgrove

R7 #3 North Gwinnett at R8 #2 Collins Hillgrove

R6 #4 Denmark at R5 #1 Osborne

R2 #3 Carrollton at R1 #2 Richmond Hill

R3 #4 North Paulding at R4 #1 Brookwood

R8 #3 Mountain View at R7 #2 Peachtree Ridge

R5 #4 Wheeler at R6 #1 Lambert

Class 6A

R5 #3 Douglas County at R6 #2 Rome

R8 #4 Habersham Central at R7 #1 Lassiter

R3 #3 Lovejoy at R4 #2 St. Pius X

R2 #4 Evans at R1 #1 Veterans

R6 #3 Etowah at R5 #2 Alexander

R7 #4 Johns Creek at R8 #1 Lanier

R4 #3 Dunwoody at R3 #2 Forest Park

R1 #4 Lee County at R2 #1 Glynn Academy

R1 #3 Thomas County Central at R2 #2 South Effingham

R4 #4 Lakeside-DeKalb at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R7 #3 Blessed Trinity at R8 #2 Gainesville

R6 #4 Allatoona at R5 #1 South Paulding

R2 #3 Grovetown at R1 #2 Houston County

R3 #4 Morrow at R4 #1 Riverwood

R8 #3 North Forsyth at R7 #2 Sprayberry

R5 #4 Newnan at R6 #1 River Ridge

Class 5A

R5 #3 Chapel Hill at R6 #2 Chattahoochee

R8 #4 Jefferson at R7 #1 Dalton

R3 #3 Harris County at R4 #2 Chamblee

R2 #4 Eagles Landing at R1 #1 Greenbrier

R6 #3 Cambridge at R5 #2 Villa Rica

R7 #4 Cartersville at R8 #1 Flowery Branch

R4 #3 Decatur at R3 #2 Northgate

R1 #4 Ware County at R2 #1 Union Grove

R1 #3 Statesboro at R2 #2 Dutchtown

R4 #4 Cross Keys at R3 #1 McIntosh

R7 #3 Woodland-Cartersville at R8 #2 Clarke Central

R6 #4 Kell at R5 #1 Midtown

R2 #3 Locust Grove at R1 #2 Bradwell Institute

R3 #4 Drew at R4 #1 Tucker

R8 #3 Loganville at R7 #2 Cass

R5 #4 Tri-Cities at R6 #1 Centennial

Class 4A

R5 #3 Pace Academy at R6 #2 Druid Hills

R8 #4 North Oconee at R7 #1 Northwest Whitfield

R3 #3 Southeast Bulloch at R4 #2 Starr’s Mill

R2 #4 Baldwin at R1 #1 Cairo

R6 #3 Holy Innocents’ at R5 #2 Woodland-Stockbridge

R7 #4 Central-Carroll at R8 #1 Johnson-Gainesville

R4 #3 Whitewater at R3 #2 Islands

R1 #4 Hardaway at R2 #1 Perry

R1 #3 Shaw at R2 #2 West Laurens

R4 #4 Troup County at R3 #1 Benedictine

R7 #3 Cedartown at R8 #2 East Hall

R6 #4 Clarkston at R5 #1 Lovett

R2 #3 Spalding at R1 #2 Bainbridge

R3 #4 Wayne County at R4 #1 LaGrange

R8 #3 Chestatee at R7 #2 Southeast Whitfield

R5 #4 Stockbridge at R6 #1 Westminster

Class 3A

R5 #3 Douglass at R6 #2 Bremen

R8 #4 Hart County at R7 #1 Wesleyan

R3 #3 Long County at R4 #2 Harlem

R2 #4 Mary Persons at R1 #1 Columbus

R6 #3 Ringgold at R5 #2 Cedar Grove

R7 #4 Gilmer at R8 #1 Oconee County

R4 #3 Richmond Academy at R3 #2 Savannah Country Day

R1 #4 Monroe at R2 #1 Pike County

R1 #3 Crisp County at R2 #2 Jackson

R4 #4 Hephzibah at R3 #1 Savannah Country Day

R7 #3 Lumpkin County at R8 #2 Hebron Christian

R6 #4 Adairsville at R5 #1 Sandy Creek

R2 #3 Peach County at R1 #2 Thomasville

R3 #4 Groves at R4 #1 Morgan County

R8 #3 Franklin County at R7 #2 West Hall

R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta at R6 #1 Coahulla Creek

Class 2A

R5 #3 Callaway at R6 #2 Drew Charter

R8 #4 East Jackson at R7 #1 Model

R3 #3 Pierce County at R4 #2 Westside-Augusta

R2 #4 Jordan at R1 #1 Fitzgerald

R6 #3 Mount Paran at R5 #2 Towers

R7 #4 at R8 #1 Providence Christian

R4 #3 Johnson-Augusta at R3 #2 Savannah Arts

R1 #4 Dodge County at R2 #1 Academy for Classical Education

R1 #3 Sumter County at R2 #2 Spencer

R4 #4 Thomson at R3 #1 Tattnall County

R7 #3 Murray County at R8 #2 Fellowship Christian

R6 #4 North Cobb Christian at R5 #1 Landmark Christian

R2 #3 Rutland at R1 #2 Jeff Davis

R3 #4 Toombs County at R4 #1 Putnam County

R8 #3 Union County at R7 #2 North Murray

R5 #4 Eagles Landing Christian at R6 #1 Walker

Class A Division I

R5 #3 Prince Avenue Christian at R6 #2 Atlanta International

R8 #4 Rabun County at R7 #1 Dalton Academy

R3 #3 Metter at R4 #2 Temple

R2 #4 Dublin at R1 #1 Bacon County

R6 #3 Whitefield Academy at R5 #2 Social Circle

R7 #4 Darlington at R8 #1 Tallulah Falls

R4 #3 Crawford County at R3 #2 Claxton

R1 #4 BYE at R2 #1 Bleckley County

R1 #3 Irwin County at R2 #2 East Laurens

R4 #4 BYE at R3 #1 Woodville-Tompkins

R7 #3 Armuchee at R8 #2 Elbert County

R6 #4 Galloway at R5 #1 Oglethorpe County

R2 #3 Jefferson County at R1 #2 Brooks County

R3 #4 Bryan County at R4 #1 Lamar County

R8 #3 Barrow at R7 #2 Trion

R5 #4 Jasper County at R6 #1 Paideia

Class A Division II

A4 #6 BYE at A3 #3 Aquinas

A2 #2 McIntosh County Academy BYE

A1 #5 Dooly County at A2 #4 Montgomery County

A1 #1 Atkinson County BYE

A1 #6 Lanier County at A2 #3 Wheeler County

A3 #2 Lake Oconee Academy BYE

A4 #5 BYE at A3 #4 Washington-Wilkes

A4 #1 Christian Heritage BYE

A3 #6 Towns County at A4 #3 Mt. Zion-Carroll

A1 #2 Echols County BYE

A2 #5 BYE A1 #4 Macon County

A2 #1 Portal BYE

A2 #6 BYE at A1 #3 Chattahoochee County

A4 #2 Fugees Academy BYE

A3 #5 Lincoln County at A4 #4 Bowdon

A3 #1 Georgia Military BYE

Baseball game lengths down 31 minutes after rule changes
